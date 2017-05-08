Have you experienced a hate crime or harassment? Help us investigate

St. Louis Public Radio is partnering with ProPublica and other newsrooms across the country to track hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents throughout region — and we need your help.

Have you been the victim of a hate crime or harassment based on your race, ethnicity, gender, religion, disability or sexual orientation? Or, have you been a witness?

Share what happened using this form. Include as much information as you can, so St. Louis Public Radio reporters or our Documenting Hate partners can follow up.

Have questions you’d like answered before filling out this form? No problem. Email our digital editor here.

Loading...