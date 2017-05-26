Here's where you can honor service members this Memorial Day weekend

Over this Memorial Day weekend, many people through the St. Louis area and around the nation will pause to honor military service members.
Some ceremonies are designed specifically to remember those who died in the line of duty, while others will celebrate all service members, past and present.
This weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer, as many schools adjourn and travelers set out for a multitude of destinations.
In Missouri, the Department of Transportation will limit construction work zones between noon on Friday, and 9 a.m., Tuesday.
Throughout the region, countless events will range from concerts to food fests. If it's honoring military service members that you're looking for, here are a few opportunities.
FRIDAY, MAY 26
The Illinois Veterans Home’s annual Memorial Day Program
10:30 a.m. | Illinois Veterans Home, 1707 N. 12th St., Quincy, Illinois
SUNDAY, MAY 28
St. Charles County Veterans Memorial Service Program
2 p.m. | St. Charles Memorial Gardens, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles
MONDAY, MAY 29
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Memorial Day Program
10:00 a.m. | Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis County
Belleville parade and cemetery ceremony
10 a.m. | Downtown Belleville
National Moment of Remembrance
3 p.m. | Wherever you are
Alton sunset ceremony
6:30 p.m. | Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St., Alton
What's closed?
City, state and federal government offices will be closed on Monday; there's no regular mail delivery or trash pickup. MetroBus and MetroLink will operate on the Sunday/holiday schedule.
