Here's where you can honor service members this Memorial Day weekend

Over this Memorial Day weekend, many people through the St. Louis area and around the nation will pause to honor military service members.

Some ceremonies are designed specifically to remember those who died in the line of duty, while others will celebrate all service members, past and present.

This weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer, as many schools adjourn and travelers set out for a multitude of destinations.

A young boy carries a rose at a Vietnam Memorial Ceremony in Branson, Missouri at the College of the Ozarks.
In Missouri, the Department of Transportation will limit construction work zones between noon on Friday, and 9 a.m., Tuesday.

Throughout the region, countless events will range from concerts to food fests. If it's honoring military service members that you're looking for, here are a few opportunities.

6 things to do over Memorial Day weekend

FRIDAY, MAY 26

The Illinois Veterans Home’s annual Memorial Day Program
10:30 a.m. | Illinois Veterans Home, 1707 N. 12th St., Quincy, Illinois

SUNDAY, MAY 28

St. Charles County Veterans Memorial Service Program
2 p.m. | St. Charles Memorial Gardens, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles

MONDAY, MAY 29

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Memorial Day Program
10:00 a.m. | Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis County

Belleville parade and cemetery ceremony
10 a.m. | Downtown Belleville

National Moment of Remembrance
3 p.m. | Wherever you are

Alton sunset ceremony
6:30 p.m.  | Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St., Alton

What's closed?

City, state and federal government offices will be closed on Monday; there's no regular mail delivery or trash pickup. MetroBus and MetroLink will operate on the Sunday/holiday schedule

Memorial Day
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Veterans

