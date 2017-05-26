 “I just got lucky.” A north St. Louis teen reflects on 11 years in the desegregation program | St. Louis Public Radio

“I just got lucky.” A north St. Louis teen reflects on 11 years in the desegregation program

  • Mya Petty poses for a portrait before graduation last week.
    Mya Petty poses for a portrait before graduation last week.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Since second grade, Mya Petty has taken an hour-long bus ride from Baden, her mostly-black north St. Louis neighborhood, to Chesterfield – where most of her classmates were white.

The recently graduated 18-year-old is one of thousands of students in St. Louis’ long-running school desegregation program, Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation. This past fall, administrators voted to bring the decades-long program to a close.

Petty is grateful for the education she received in the Parkway school district and will attend Saint Louis University in the fall. However, leaving her neighborhood every day for 11 years to receive a quality education has her questioning the stark inequalities in both the public school system and the entire region.

 

Listen to Mya Petty talk about the social and emotional toll of being in the deseg program

 

Mya Petty rides a Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation bus back home from Parkway Central High School.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Top Stories
Audio Features
Desegregation
Parkway School District
North St. Louis

