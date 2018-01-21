 The Jones Brothers | St. Louis Public Radio
The Jones Brothers

Jazz Unlimited Sunday for Sunday, January 21, 2018 will be “The Jones Brothers.”  Raised in Pontiac Michigan, pianist Hank Jones and his brothers, trumpeter and composer Thad Jones and drummer Elvin Jones have each been a major force in jazz since Hank’s 1944 arrival in New York until his death in 2010.  We sill hear the brothers featured with the Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Orchestra, John Coltrane, Ruth Brown, Kenny Burrell, Joe Lovano, Joe Henderson, Johnny Hartman, the Great Jazz Trio, Cannonball Adderley, Larry Young, Tommy Flanagan, Count Basie, Charlie Haden, various Hank Jones Trios and a recording featuring all three brothers.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This is a video of "Night in Tunisia" played by Elvin Jones (d) Bireli Legreene (g) and Joey DeFrancesco (org) at Marciac in 1999.

