Joshua Johnson to broadcast 1A live from St. Louis Public Radio

This Thursday and Friday, May 3 and 4, Joshua Johnson will broadcast 1A live from St. Louis Public Radio. More than 100 lucky fans will attend Thursday's show.

1A is produced by WAMU 88.5 in Washington, D.C. and distributed by NPR. As an NPR Member Station, St. Louis Public Radio broadcasts 1A to listeners Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to listeners across metropolitan St. Louis, in Quincy, Illinois, and in Rolla and Lebanon, Missouri.

﻿Inspired by the First Amendment

NPR debuted 1A With Joshua Johnson on January 2, 2017. Johnson described the show as a “chance to tell stories more creatively, to explore ideas beyond our own, and to refocus on serving others.”

With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports and humor. 1A’s goal is to act as a national mirror — taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.

Listeners love Joshua Johnson and 1A

Soon after St. Louis Public Radio first aired 1A, listeners and donors shared their love of the show:

“I love the various viewpoints, especially on 1A.”

“Many civil voices, including some I disagree with. Thanks 1A.”

“I’m a regular listener and have been for the past 32 years. I enjoy the longer format of the news reports and particular fond of [1A’s] Friday News Round Up.”

“Big fan of Joshua Johnson.”

“My husband and I really enjoy listening to the programming, especially 1A with Joshua Johnson.”

Ways to Listen

Listen Live to 1A on your radio, online at stlpublicradio.org, on the St. Louis Public Radio app, or by telling your smart speaker to play NPR. If you miss the show or want to hear it again, you can listen later on the app or 1A's website.

St. Louis Public Radio broadcasts regional, national, and international news from NPR and the BBC on 90.7 KWMU St. Louis, 90.3 WQUB Quincy, 88.5 KMST Rolla, and 96.3 KMST Lebanon. Tune in for 1A and news about your community, your world.