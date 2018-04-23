Judge orders investigator to show up Thursday to redo deposition

An investigator who interviewed several witnesses in Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion of privacy case will have to show up to be re-deposed on Thursday.

A judge also ruled that an attorney who represents a key figure in the case can't also be that investigator's attorney.

Greitens is facing trial for allegedly taking a revealing photo of a woman he had an affair with without her consent — and placing it in a position to be electronically transmitted. Greitens’ attorneys wanted the case thrown out after investigator William Tisaby apparently made false statements during a deposition, including that he didn’t take notes during an interview of the woman.

When deciding the case should continue last week, St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison ordered that several key witnesses, including Tisaby, be re-deposed. But Greitens attorney Jim Martin told Burlison on Monday morning that Tisaby’s attorney, Al Watkins, told him that Tisaby wouldn’t be available until next Monday due to a matter of “national security.”

Martin asked Burlison to have Tisaby be redeposed on Tuesday — or rule that the case should be thrown out. Burlison ultimately ruled that Tisaby has to be re-deposed on Thursday.

In addition to the timing of Tisaby’s new deposition, Martin also took issue with the fact that Watkins is representing him — especially because Watkins is representing the ex-husband.

“That creates all sorts of problems,” Martin said. “Al Watkins has to know he has a conflict.”

Watkins announced that he was representing Tisaby in a Monday news release “in all matters relating to his work as a contractor with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.” On Monday afternoon, Burlison disqualified Watkins from representing Tisaby.

After the hearing, Watkins confirmed that he received two $50,000 payments from an unknown source to deal with the fallout coming from the reveal of Greitens' extramarital affair. He said he did not know where the money came from, but added it had no impact on the ex-husband's decision to reveal the affair to news outlets.

Phone disclosures

The other issue on Monday was whether the woman should turn over her cell phone to the defense. Burlison ruled that a special master would ultimately decide what information from the woman's phone and the ex-husband's get released to defense attorneys.

Greitens attorney Scott Rosenblum said that the governor’s legal team is trying to get texts between the woman and her ex-husband. He said those texts would conflict with the ex-husband’s prior testimony.

But Scott Simpson, an attorney for the woman, said the order amounts to a “defacto” illegal search and seizure. He also said the order could allow the defense to search through conversations that would violate attorney-client privilege.

Simpson also said the order violates his client’s privacy, which he said is “ironic” because Greitens is facing trial for invasion of privacy.

Monday’s hearing comes after Greitens was charged on Friday afternoon with felony tampering with computer data. That’s connected to how his gubernatorial campaign got a hold of a fundraising list from a veterans charity he helped set up without that organization’s permission.

