 The Keys And Strings Hour Featuring Gary Peacock + New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

The Keys And Strings Hour Featuring Gary Peacock + New Music

By Jul 23, 2017

Jazz Unlimited for July 23, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour Featuring Gary Peacock + New Music.”  The Keys and Strings Hour will present bassist Gary Peacock with the Keith Jarrett Standards Trio, Mark Copland, Barney Kessel, Claire Fischer, Don Pullen and Marilyn Crispell with Annette Peacock.  New music to be presented will include a trio of Jack Dejohnette, Ravi Coltrane and Matt Garrison, a duo of Dominique Eade and Ran Blake, the Tom Kohl Trio, the Mats Holmquist and Hyeson Hong Big Bands, Wadada Leo Smith saluting our National Parks, a trio of Carla Bley, Steve Swallow and Andy Shepard, the Mary Halvorson Octet, the metal-jazz group Burning Ghosts and the Henry Threadgill Ensemble Double Up.

The Slide Shows contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

The Archive for this show will be available until the morning of July 31, 2017.

This is a video of a 2011 webcast of Marilyn Crispell directed by Burrill Crohn.

Keith Jarrett
Ravi Coltrane
Don Pullen
Carla Bley
Marilyn Crispell

