Jazz Unlimited FOR Sunday, November 26, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour (Jim Hall) Plus New Music.” I have always been fascinated by the sound and conception of guitarist Jim Hall, who will be featured on the “Keys and Strings Hour.” Hall will be heard in duos, a trio, piano quartets and a quintet featuring such artists as Ron Carter, Charlie Haden, Pat Metheny, Hampton Hawes, Geoff Keezer and Red Mitchell, who will be playing cello. New music will be heard by the Canadian pianist Nick McLean, Bill Charlap, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Joey Alexander, Christian McBride and his big band, Ben Allison, John Beasley and the Monk’estra big band, our own Hamiet Bluiett, Peter Bernstein, Adam Kolker, the Keith Karns Big Band, Jay Clayton and Denny Zeitlin.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is Jim Hall (g) at Marciac in 2009 with Kenny Barron (p) Scott Colley (b) and Lewis Nash (d) playing "My Funny Valentine."