Jazz Unlimited for January 22, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.” The first hour of Jazz Unlimited will feature some compositions and lyrics of Alec Wilder played by pianists Clarence Profit, Marian McPartland, Keith Jarrett, Rene Rosnes, George Shearing and Bill Charlap and sung by Carline Ray and Meredith D’Ambrosio. New music will be heard in the second hour and will feature new albums by our own Pat Joyce and Ptah Williams along with saxophonist Bruce Williams, the Mamu Trio from Belgium, Freddie Redd, John Moulder, Clay Gibberson, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque and Jameel Moondoc along with two selections from the Mosaic set, “The Complete Bee Hive Sessions” featuring Johnny Hartman and Sal Nistico.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is Ptah Williams (p), Darryl Mixon (b) and Gary Sykes (d) playing "So What" and an original composition at the Sheldon Concert Hall in 1994.