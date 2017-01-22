Related Program: 
Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

Jazz Unlimited  for January 22, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.”  The first hour of Jazz Unlimited will feature some compositions and lyrics of Alec Wilder played by pianists Clarence Profit, Marian McPartland, Keith Jarrett, Rene Rosnes, George Shearing and Bill Charlap and sung by Carline Ray and Meredith D’Ambrosio.  New music will be heard in the second hour and will feature new albums by our own Pat Joyce and Ptah Williams along with saxophonist Bruce Williams, the Mamu Trio from Belgium, Freddie Redd, John Moulder, Clay Gibberson, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque and Jameel Moondoc along with two selections from the Mosaic set, “The Complete Bee Hive Sessions” featuring Johnny Hartman and Sal Nistico.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is Ptah Williams (p), Darryl Mixon (b) and Gary Sykes (d) playing "So What" and an original composition at the Sheldon Concert Hall in 1994.

Marian McPartland
Keith Jarrett
George Shearing
Rene Rosnes
Jameel Moondoc

Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

By Jan 23, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 24 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.”  Pianist Marian McPartland was a beloved figure in jazz because of her “Piano Jazz” radio program.  She will be featured on the “Keys and Strings Hour.”  In addition, new music for January will feature a six-CD set from pianist Joe Castro, and new CD’s from Harold Mabern, Marlene Ver Planck, Lew Tabackin, Joshua Redman with the Bad Plus, the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Jimmy Cobb’s original Cobb’s Mob, The 14 Jazz Orchestra and a trio of Ralph Alessi, Kris Davis and St. Louis’s own Steve Davis.

A Tribute to Marian McPartland And New Music

By Sep 20, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited on Sunday evening, September 22 is “A Tribute to Marian McPartland and New Music.”   Pianist Marian McPartland was born in England and during World War II met and married traditional jazz trumpeter Jimmy McPartland soon after the war.  Soon Marian had a long running gig at the Hickory House on 52nd Street.  This eventually led, in addition to her busy performance schedule, to a career in radio.  Her show “Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz” was a staple on NPR from 1978 to 2011.  Marian died on August 20, 2013.  The first hour of Jazz Unlimited is dedicated to her music.  The las

The Compositions Of Jerome Kern

By Nov 3, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 6, 2016 will be “The Compositions of Jerome Kern.”  Composer Jerome Kern was one of the first to bring jazz rhythms and harmonies to theater music.  Paradoxically, he did not like jazz musicians arranging his music for their own performances.  But, jazz musicians like his tunes and are still using them as a basis for improvisation up until today.  We will hear music from Art Pepper, Ella Fitzgerald, St.

Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

By Apr 18, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, April 24, will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.” The Keys and Strings hour will feature pianist Keith Jarrett, one of the most amazing improvisers in jazz, in solo, duo and trio performances.  New music for April will include the debut live recording of the Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Orchestra, the SF Jazz Collective performing the music of Michael Jackson, vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant, the Steve Kuhn Trio, the East-West Trumpet Summit, newly discovered live piano duets between Tommy Flanagan and Hank Jones, Ernie Wilkins’ Almost big Band, the Marc

New Music

By Aug 26, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for August 30 will be “New Music.”  New music will be heard on Jazz Unlimited to close the month of August.  This show will include the “Keys and Strings Hour.”  Some of the artists on this show will be our own Gateway City Big Band and Bosman Twins as well as Arturo O’Farril, Fred Hersch, Barry Harris, Kenny Werner, Keith Jarrett, Bill Evans, Ramsey Lewis, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Charlie Haden, Kurt Elling, Sam Rivers, the Clusone 3 and Jacob Garchik with his album “The Heavens: The Atheist Gospel Trombone Album.”

The Career Of Jack DeJohnette

By Sep 6, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, September 6 will be “The Career of Jack DeJohnette.”  Drummer Jack DeJohnette has been one of the major drummers in jazz since 1965.  Born in Chicago, he was an early member of the AACM and played with Charles Lloyd, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, and Keith Jarrett as well as leading his own groups.  He was one of the first drummers to use rock rhythms in a jazz context.  DeJohnette will be heard tonight with his own groups, Keith Jarrett, Betty Carter, Jackie McLean, Chick Corea, Jerry Hahn, Don Byron, Charles Lloyd, D.D.

New Music

By Dec 27, 2014
Heard on "Tall and Lanky" and "Albert's Blue Sky"
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, December 28 will be “New Music.”  This show will start with the “Keys and Strings Hour,” which will feature a new 1974 live recording of the first Keith Jarrett Trio, along with music by stride pianist/vocalist Joe Turner, bassist David Friesen, and pianists Hal Galper and Danny Green.  The second and third hours will present new music from our own Eric Warren, trumpeter Thomas Marriot, the Alex Mercado Trio, the Jim Norton Collective, drummer Ali Jackson, the Bill Warfield Big Band, two versions of the Jeff Coffin Mu’Tet, Dave Liebman, our own Oliver Lake and tru

The Keys and Strings Hour + Remembering Toots Thielemans + New Music

By Sep 25, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The September 25  Jazz Unlimited show will be a three-part show.  The “Keys and Strings Hour “ will feature pianist Gene Harris in the first hour.  The second hour will be “Remembering Toots Thielemans.”  The Belgian harmonica player and sometime guitarist will be heard with George Shearing, Cleo Laine, Kenny Werner, Mongo Santamaria, Judy Niemack and Joe Lovano.  New music for September in the third hour will feature Tim Warfield, John Scofield, the Bad Plus, the pianist Lang Lang, Enrico Pieranunzi, a duet between Andrew Cyrille and Bill McHenry and Quest.

Jazz Musicians With Long Performance Careers-Part 1

By Jan 31, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Please join me on Jazz Unlimited Sunday, February 1 from 9:00 pm to midnight for “Jazz Musicians With Long Performance Careers-Part 1.”  While many jazz fans think that jazz musicians die young, data shows that this is not the case.  The month of February will be devoted to the music of over 200 major jazz artists who have performing careers of fifty years and longer.  Some of the 72 musicians heard on tonight’s show are George Shearing, Clark Terry, Flip Phillips, Illinois Jacquet, Art Farmer, Benny Golson, Lee Konitz, Ahmad Jamal, Charlie Haden, Charles Lloyd, Max Roach, Sonny Rollins, Su