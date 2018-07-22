The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music

Jazz Unlimited for July 22, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour and New Music.” Boogie Woogie and blues piano music will be heard in the first hour with Count Basie, Leroy Carr, our own Ralph Sutton playing a duet with Jay McShann, Pete Johnson, Albert Ammons and Meade “Lux” Lewis, Otis Spann, Gene Harris and Dave Burrell. New music in the last two hours will feature selections from the Mosaic Set, “The Savory Collection 1935-1940,” a newly discovered 1963 John Coltrane recording session, the Charles Pillow Large Ensemble playing music from Miles Davis’ electric period, Chicago bassist Joe Policastro, the Polish guitarist Rafal Sarnecki, trumpeter John Bailey, a Lee Konitz/Dan Tepfer duet and the Australian saxophonist Troy Roberts.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The video is introduced by Lena Horn andhas Albert Ammons (left) and Pete Johnson (right) playing "Boogie Woogie Dream.