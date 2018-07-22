 The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music

By 1 minute ago

Jazz Unlimited for July 22, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour and New Music.”  Boogie Woogie and blues piano music will be heard in the first hour with Count Basie, Leroy Carr, our own Ralph Sutton playing a duet with Jay McShann, Pete Johnson, Albert Ammons and Meade “Lux” Lewis, Otis Spann, Gene Harris and Dave Burrell.  New music in the last two hours will feature selections from the Mosaic Set, “The Savory Collection 1935-1940,” a newly discovered 1963 John Coltrane recording session, the Charles Pillow Large Ensemble playing music from Miles Davis’ electric period, Chicago bassist Joe Policastro, the Polish guitarist Rafal Sarnecki, trumpeter John Bailey, a Lee Konitz/Dan Tepfer duet and the Australian saxophonist Troy Roberts.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The video is introduced by Lena Horn andhas Albert Ammons (left) and Pete Johnson (right) playing "Boogie Woogie Dream.

Tags: 
Count Basie
Ralph Sutton
Gene Harris
John Coltrane
Charles Pillow

Related Content

Alternate Takes

By Jun 28, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, July 1, 2018  ill be “Alternate Takes.”   Many of our favorite jazz recordings have alternate takes recorded on the same day or even some time later by the same group, vocalist or big band.  I suspect that many of you have heard these famous tunes so much that you have memorized them.  We will hear some of these alternate takes and possibly hear why these takes were not used for the final pressing of these famous recordings.  Some of the artists featured on this show are Louis Armstrong, Charlie Christian, Art Tatum, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ahmad Jamal, Ar

Songs With Heart

By Jul 8, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for will be “Songs With Heart.”  The idea of heart can mean many things.  It’s that machine in our chest that circulates our blood, but it also has symbology in many of our interactions: romantic, physical activities, giving and others.  It can also be broken in a relationship.  Hearts can also be cold or full of darkness.  Jazz Unlimited will explore these themes with Louis Armstrong, our own Jean Kittrell, Billie Holiday, the Capp-Pierce Orchestra, Snooky Young & Marshall Royal, Stan Getz, Gene Ammons, Oscar Peterson, Count Basie, Johnny Hodges, the Savoy Sulta

Grammy Winners In My Collection-Part 2

By Apr 8, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 8, 2018 will be “Grammy Winners in My Collection-Part 2.”  In it’s early days, the jazz Grammy Awards were not awarded for great music, but by the popularity of the musicians and the Hollywood-Centric voters.  Great music began to creep in by the late 1960’s.  We will play selections from the 80 Grammy winning jazz recordings in my collection from 1959 to the present.  In all of the Jazz Grammys, there is no Miles Davis’s “Kind of Blue,” John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out,” not one Blue Note label or Prestige label 1960’s jazz classi

Re-Imagining "Ain't Misbehavin'", "Honeysuckle Rose", and "Jitterbug Waltz"

By Nov 13, 2017

Jazz Unlimited November 12, 2017 was “Re-Imagining “Ain’t Misbehavin’, Honeysuckle Rose and Jitterbug Waltz.” Fats Waller composed many tunes, some of which are favorite vehicles for re-imagination in a variety of styles.  The musicians who played “Ain’t Misbehavin,” “Honeysuckle Rose” and “The Jitterbug Waltz” ranged from Waller himself to Anthony Braxton.

There are no photos for this show.

There is no video for this show.

The Archive for this show will be available until the morning of November 20, 2017.

Musicians Named Williams

By Jan 14, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday January 14, 2018 will be “Musicians Named Williams.”  Williams is the third most common surname in this country.  Jazz musicians names Williams have made significant contributions to jazz history.  We will feature music by Clarence Williams, Count Basie with Claude Williams, Sidney Bechet with Johnny Williams, Sandy Williams, Cootie Williams, Rudy Williams, Joe Williams, Mary Lou Williams, Buddy Tate with Jackie Williams, The Jazztet with Tommy Williams, our own Terry Williams, Jimmy Williams, Ptah Williams, Billy Williams, Chauncey Williams, Todd Williams