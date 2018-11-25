Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 25th will present “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.” The Keys and Strings Hour will present music new for my collection with a Hal Galper/Jeff Johnson duet, solo piano by Joanne Brackeen, Chris Anderson accompanying a singer, Ahmad Jamal, Shelly Berg with the London Philharmonic and Myra Melford. New music will include a new Charlie Haden/Brad Mehldau duet, A Don Byron/Aruan Ortiz, duet the Ethan Ardelli quartet, Jon Batiste, the Greg Diaz Art of Imagination Orchestra, John Fedchok, Quartette Oblique, vocalist Petra van Nuis, the Johnny Griffith Quartet, the Darrell Katz big band and the Collective Order Ensemble.

The Slide show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is a solo piano version of "And I Love Her" by Brad Mehldau at the Toronto Conservatory in 2016.