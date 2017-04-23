 Keys & Strings Hour (Hoagy Carmichael Compositions) + New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
Keys & Strings Hour (Hoagy Carmichael Compositions) + New Music

Jazz Unlimited for April 23, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour (Hoagy Carmichael Tunes) and New Music.  The music will be played by: Marian McPartland, Ray Brown, Ray Bryant, Jim Hall & Charlie Haden, Dave Brubeck, Red Garland, Gene Harris, the SFJazz Collective, Benny Green, Kelvyn Bell, Judy Niemack, Charlie Watts & the Danish Radio Big Band, Mike McGinnis, Adam Schneidt and Antonio Adolpho.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is Gene Harris (p) with Jim Mullen (g) Andrew Cleyndert (b) Martin Drew (d) playing "Meditation" at the Bern International Jazz Festival in 1998.

Funky Piano Players And New Music

By Dec 28, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for December 29 will be  “Funky Piano Players and New Music.”  Experiencing a driving, funky sounding piano trio is one of the most exciting and joyous things in listening to jazz.  We will feature music from Les McCann, Junior Mance, Red Garland, Bobby Timmons, Gene Harris, Ramsey Lewis and Monty Alexander will be featured.  New music to be played will be from four new Mosaic sets: Earl Hines, Ella Fitzgerald and Chick Webb, Clifford Jordan Strata-East Sessions and John Carter/Bobby Bradford west coast avant-garde music.  Recordings by Marc Copland and Gary Peacock, Cooper-M