Keys & Strings Hour (Hoagy Carmichael Compositions) + New Music

Jazz Unlimited for April 23, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour (Hoagy Carmichael Tunes) and New Music. The music will be played by: Marian McPartland, Ray Brown, Ray Bryant, Jim Hall & Charlie Haden, Dave Brubeck, Red Garland, Gene Harris, the SFJazz Collective, Benny Green, Kelvyn Bell, Judy Niemack, Charlie Watts & the Danish Radio Big Band, Mike McGinnis, Adam Schneidt and Antonio Adolpho.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is Gene Harris (p) with Jim Mullen (g) Andrew Cleyndert (b) Martin Drew (d) playing "Meditation" at the Bern International Jazz Festival in 1998.