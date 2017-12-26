 Kids who struggle with gender identity will soon have a new resource | St. Louis Public Radio

Kids who struggle with gender identity will soon have a new resource

By 3 hours ago

The Gender Workbook for Kids will be published in April.
Credit Provided / Kelly Storck

Children who grapple with their gender identity often start asking questions in their toddler years.

They may demand parents call them "her" instead of "him," or insist they’re a boy after they were assigned female gender at birth.

These declarations make sense to St. Louis therapist Kelly Storck, who has worked with children and parents for 20 years.  But the topic of gender doesn’t always make sense to kids, or even the adults in their lives. That’s why Storck wrote her new book “The Gender Identity Workbook for Kids: A Guide to Exploring Who You Are.”

“I watched some of the most beautiful, amazing children struggling to communicate with people — and find language and space — and share with parents who love them, and want to understand what’s going on,” Storck said.

Bodies, clothes, identity and expression

There are already books about gender for teenagers, Storck said.  Her 150-page, illustrated book is meant for kids ages 4 to 13.

Kelly Storck has 20 years of experience in clinical practice. She works primarily with gender-diverse children, youth and adults.
Credit Provided / Kelly Storck

It includes 37 activities, broken up into three sections: what is gender, how do you identify and how can you be yourself? Through a series of questions, kids learn about the “gender binary” — the classification of two distinct genders — and how some people identify as gender non-conforming and others, as transgender. People who are transgender identify as a different gender than the one they were assigned at birth.

Readers see images of different kinds of bodies, pick out clothes and hairstyles, and answer questions like:  “In what ways do you feel like neither a girl or a boy?” And “How do you feel about your body?”

“Often transgender kids have an experience of their body that’s distressing, or at least confusing,” Storck said.

This experience may intensify as they begin to think about adolescence, Storck said.

There’s a section that includes input from a parents or other trusted adult. For children who have no supportive adults in their lives, Storck writes: “Keep looking for people who get it, and who you can trust to know who you are.”

The book will be published in April.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Tags: 
Transgender
Transgender Health
Education
Therapy
LGBTQ
Top Stories

Related Content

Meet Mazy: A transgender 10-year-old with a story made for the movies

By Apr 28, 2016
Mazy and Amber Gilleylen in their Overland living room which is also the classroom where Gilleylen has home-schooled her daughter since last fall.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

There are plenty of smart, happy 10-year-olds in St. Louis. But there’s only one Mazy Gilleylen.

Mazy loves typical kid stuff, like  singing, drawing and taking care of her pets. But she was living with a secret, and that meant life wasn't always this good. Telling the truth — with her family’s support — made things better, and made her a film star.

Being on the brink of puberty is scary and expensive for this transgender kid and her family

By Aug 22, 2017
Mazy Gilleylen bounces on a trampoline outside her home in Overland. Summer 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Mazy Gilleylen of Overland is looking forward to her 12th birthday in September. But she’s dreading what comes next.

Approaching puberty is alarming for transgender kids like Mazy. To them, the changes can feel like like a betrayal of who they really are. Doctors can prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to prevent unwanted prevent breast growth or a deepening voice. But the cost is out of reach for many families.

New clinic to offer range of health care to help transgender children

By Jul 31, 2017
Peter Seay and his child
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

 

 

A group of St. Louis doctors is working to make sure transgender kids get the medical care they need.

When the Washington University and St. Louis Children’s Hospital Transgender Center of Excellence opens today, it will be the first of its kind in a 250-mile radius. The clinic aims to provide transgender children with comprehensive health care including pediatric medicine, endocrinology, and mental health counseling.

‘Words are important’: Lessons for journalists, others who cover and talk about transgender people

By Nov 30, 2017
PROMO representatives Steph Perkins (left) and Katie Stuckenschneider (right) talk about visability of transgender and non-binary people in the media.
Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

According to a study by the Williams Institute, more than 1.4 million people in the United States now identify as non-binary and are gender fluid. But quite often, transgender people are misidentified in news stories and police reports.

Is Your Kid Special — Or Different? Rep Play Explores Gender, Parental Angst And More

By Oct 29, 2014
Provided by Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

When playwright Daniel Pearle was a preschooler in the late 1980s, he was fascinated by a classic fairy-tale character dressed in pink.

“I did have a fondness for all things Cinderella,” Pearle said.

Pearle brings his childhood experiences to his play “A Kid Like Jake,” now on stage at The St. Louis Repertory Theatre.“Jake” is the story of two New York City parents, worried about their 4-year-old son’s dress-up play and whether he can get into the “right” kindergarten.