At least 170 headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery in University City; authorities investigating

Updated at 12:40 p.m. — University City police say they're reviewing surveillance footage to determine who vandalized up to 200 headstones at a historic Jewish cemetery.

Photos and video of the damage at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery show clusters of toppled headstones that were in the middle of the sprawling cemetery.

It isn't clear when the vandalism occurred, but it comes at a time of another round of threats called into Jewish community centers around the country on Monday. The St. Louis area received two such threats in mid-January.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the recent threats against Jewish community centers are "horrible and painful." It was the first time Trump directly addressed the wave of anti-Semitic incidents.

University City Police Lt. Fredrick Lemons told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday that authorities are keeping all options open, but he wouldn't say whether the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime. The University City Police Department didn't immediately return a St. Louis Public Radio request for further comment..

The Chesed Shel Emeth Society wrote on its Facebook page that it will try to post the names of families affected by Wednesday. It noted that "many monuments are facing down and we won't be able to read the names and see if there is any damage until we lift the stones."

Rosenbloom Monuments owner Philip Weiss, whose company is tasked with repairing the damage, estimates between 170 and 200 headstones were damaged.

"This happens in all cemeteries. That’s about all I want to say about that," he said.

Rabbi Hershey Novack talks on his phone Tuesday while standing in Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City.Credit Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public RadioEdit | Remove

Rabbi Hershey Novak with the Chabad on Campus Center at Washington University viewed the damage Tuesday morning, and said it has brought up a range of emotions.

"The first reaction is disbelief. The second is shock and horror. And then after a little bit of time, it gives away to a sense of guarded optimism," he said. "Optimism because the outpouring of love and respect and support from so many parts of the community, all over the country, is very, very heartening."

He added that he's heard from people who don't live in the area anymore, but whose family members are buried there or at nearby Jewish cemeteries.

"And they’re obviously outraged – and they’re also more than outraged. They’re also in a state of limbo," he said.

State Rep. Stacey Newman, D-St. Louis County, condemned the vandalism on the House floor on Tuesday morning, saying caused overwhelming grief to families who have loved ones buried there — Newman's family included.

The Anti-Defamation League of St. Louis tweeted that they have received a "remarkable" show of support in the wake of the vandalism.

On his Facebook page, Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called it a "despicable act of what appears to be anti-Semitic vandalism," and that "together, we can meet cowardice with courage." St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger wrote on Twitter that it was "disgraceful and cannot be tolerated."

Mufti Asif Umar with the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis said in a statement that the organization condemned the acts. And St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay tweeted that those responsible "are a disgrace to our region."

Jason Rosenbaum and The Associated Press to this report, which will be updated.