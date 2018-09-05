In-LieuFest: 11 things to do this weekend now that LouFest has been canceled

LouFest isn’t happening. This is a huge blow to the thousands of fans who look forward to the music festival in Forest Park every year.

With the cancellation coming just a few days before the event, fans now have a gaping hole in their weekend plans. Here, in no particular order, are some other arts and entertainment doings that may help ease the pain of a lost LouFest.

The Sound of St. Louis Showcase

When: Sunday, Sept. 9

Where: The Grandel Theatre & Dark Room Stages

Cost: Free

There is some consolation for fans who were looking forward to the jazz and heritage lineup at LouFest. Starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation will bring together some of the musicians hit hardest by the cancellation: The local artists who were going to have a big moment on the new jazz and heritage stage. (We will update with more details as they become available).

Pü FeST

When: Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9

Where: Cherokee Street, St. Louis

Cost: $20-$30

Organizers say the name is more a playful variation than a heated jab at LouFest, but make no mistake: This low(er) profile weekend music festival, now in its fifth year, is a thoughtful response to that better known event. With a similar spotlight on local acts, it’s a corrective to the typical rock-oriented festival. Co-founder Luc Michalski has said: “We try to make sure we have accurate representation of women, our queer community and people of color in our community. If we just put up 30 independent bands that are all straight white guys we’re not nearly doing the right thing. There’s almost no point in doing it then.”

Basquiat Before Basquiat: East 12th Street, 1979-1980

When: Friday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 30.

Where: Contemporary Art Museum, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis

Cost: Free

More info: ‘A challenging roommate’: CAM show reveals early artistry of painter Jean-Michel Basquiat by Nancy Fowler, St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louisans can get a rare glimpse into the life and early work of Jean-Michel Basquiat, a one-time New York street artist whose paintings eventually sold for more than $100 million. “Basquiat Before Basquiat: East 12th Street, 1979–1980” displays the nascent creations of the artist of Haitian and Puerto Rican roots, who died in 1988 at age 27, reportedly of a heroin overdose.

St. Louis Art Fair

When: Friday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 9

Where: Downtown Clayton

Cost: Free

While fans with their hearts set on LouFest may not have an art fair in mind as a backup plan, it is an option for those seeking a festival vibe. You can stroll through the fair and check out the booths featuring 181 artists whose work ranges from classic to funky. There will be music throughout the weekend on three stages around the fair. And, many popular St. Louis eateries will be represented. A popular feature each year is the demonstration area where you can watch artists in action, working live in a variety of media. (St. Louis Public Radio is a sponsor of this event.)

Punch Brothers

When: Saturday, Sept. 8.

Where: Touhill Performing Arts Center (at UMSL)

Cost: $37-$79

Public radio fans may know Punch Brothers frontman Chris Thile as host of "Live from Here". He and his four bandmates will bring their eclectic sound to St. Louis in a show featuring Madison Cunningham as a special guest. For the LouFest fan looking for their music fix this weekend, this show may check a lot of boxes. Rolling Stone described the group's 2015 album, Phosphorescent Blues thusly: “The genius of Thile and bandmates guitar player Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjo player Noam Pikelny, and fiddler Gabe Witcher is the artistry with which they mix bluegrass, roots, rock, pop, jazz, and classical to create a unique, contemporary sound.” (St. Louis Public Radio is a sponsor of this event.)

Evita

When: Wednesday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 20

Where: The Rep, 130 Edgar Rd, Webster Groves

Cost: $29 to $102

Too much of a stretch for LouFest fans? Not really. After all, the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical features some classic numbers, like "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" and “You Must Love Me.” And, lest we forget, pop megastar Madonna played Evita in the 1996 film adaptation. Still not convinced? Here’s how The Rep describes the musical: “The incandescent Eva Perón’s rise from poverty to power electrified the world – and made her an iconic political celebrity. Winner of seven Tony Awards, the tour-de-force musical revels in the glamour, charisma and controversy that defined the First Lady of Argentina.”

We know there's more! We invite you to add other events to the comments section below.

Alton Jazz and Wine Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 8

Where: Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton

Cost: Admission is free, but “VIP experience” tickets range from $15 to $90

Fun fact: Miles Davis was born in Alton. This annual event is a celebration of the native son who is among the most influential and acclaimed figures in jazz history and 20th century music. The lineup of local and national acts includes Terell Stafford, as well as St. Louis’ Jim Manley Quintet and Miss Jubilee & the Humdingers. The high school jazz musicians who comprise the Jazz St. Louis All Stars will also be center stage.

AFROSEXYCOOL's College Bounce Back

When: Friday, Sept. 7

Where: The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave., St. Louis

Cost: $7.50 to $10

For people who were planning to bust a move at LouFest, a dance party might be just the ticket to release that cancellation frustration. Organizers for this event, aimed at the college and college-adjacent crowd, promise “hella Hip-Hop, Trap, Bounce, R&B, Dancehall, Afrobeat and more courtesy of The Soulition's Makeda Kravitz, DJ Nico Marie, and James Biko. And you can’t beat the price.

The Disco Ball

When: Friday, Sept. 7

Where: Daily Disco, 2139 Marconi Ave., St. Louis

Cost: Free

If the aforementioned dance party doesn’t seem age-appropriate for you, an event earlier in the day may be the place to get your groove on. The Disco Ball is a creative way to get potential customers in the door of this local custom embroidery and design shop. There will be a DJ as well as ice cream, snacks and beverages. Here’s what the organizers say on the Facebook Event page: “We're throwing a party! Stop by Disco HQ for an evening of FUN! Be the first to shop our fall products and see our studio. We're doing custom denim embroidery on site so don't forget your jacket! Come by to shop, dance, and mingle. Can't wait? Neither can we!”

And as for the food fans would have eaten at LouFest ...

Vendor Byrd & Barrel is hosting FowlFest through Sunday. The Facebook Event it posted says it all: “Due to the cancellation of Loufest we have a ton of chicken. Please come eat it!!!!”

Both Steve’s Hot Dogs locations have also got a lot of extra food on their hands due to the cancellation. On Friday and Saturday they’re offering $4 Chicago dogs and $5 mac and cheese dogs for people who bring in their LouFest ticket stubs or credentials showing they were slated to work the festival.

One more thing ...

There's a movement growing to support the local businesses that planned on being vendors at LouFest, spending money on supplies as well as registration fees. This Facebook Page provides links to lists of eateries, breweries and merchandisers who would have been vendors at LouFest.

Nancy Fowler and Jeremy Goodwin contributed to this article.