Lobbyist gift ban up for Missouri House vote this week

By 39 minutes ago

The Missouri House has moved fast on the latest effort to ban gifts from lobbyists, and it could send the proposal to the Senate this week.

House members gave first-round approval Thursday to this year's bill, which would ban gifts from lobbyists to elected officials, with a few exceptions such as flower arrangements and speaking fees. It's sponsored again by Rep. Justin Alferman, R-Hermann.

"I'm really excited to get this out of the way very quickly, to give it ample time over in the Missouri Senate, and having...the second floor pushing it, I think, (puts it) in the best position this bill has been in in the past couple of years," Alferman said.

The "second floor" is a reference to the location of governor's office in the Capitol.

Credit Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, told reporters Thursday he has the option of just making it a House rule not to accept lobbyists gifts, but would prefer a permanent law.

"If we're not able to get that bill across the finish line, then we'll revisit some other options at that time," he said. "But the best policy for this state is to have a permanent policy in place that has the full force and effect of law."

House Democratic floor leader Gail McCann Beatty of Kansas City also prefers a permanent law, saying that using a rule to ban lobbyist gifts to House members would be "ludicrous." She called Alferman's bill a move in the right direction, but objects to another exemption that would allow lobbyists to provide free dinners, as long as every lawmaker AND statewide elected official receives a written invitation to the event within 72 hours.

"While it was pointed out that often these dinners are (provided by) benevolent organizations, we also know that there are organizations out there who offer dinners to the entire General Assembly simply so that they don't have to report them," McCann Beatty said.

Last year's version of the lobbyist gift ban sailed through the Missouri House, passing in late January 2016. But it died in the Missouri Senate over complaints that it was too broadly written and could land a lawmaker in hot water for something as obscure as eating a slice of pizza.

Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, made banning gifts from lobbyists one of his top campaign priorities during last year's governor's race. Less than an hour after taking the oath of office he signed an executive order that bars employees within his administration from accepting lobbyist gifts.

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter:  @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Ethics
Justin Alferman
Lobbyists
Todd Richardson

Related Content

Education, guns, jobs: Missourians hope Greitens’ goals will align with theirs

By Jan 9, 2017
Graphic of John Ballwin's 2017 questions for Gov.-elect Greitens

As Eric Greitens is sworn in today as Missouri’s 56th governor, he’s pledging to support the state’s constitution and to serve the more than 6 million people living in the Show Me state.   

Shortly after Greitens was elected in November, his spokesman, Austin Chambers said,  “… the governor’s priorities for this first session are jobs, ethics reform, public safety and education reform."

St. Louis Public Radio recently asked listeners and readers to share their priorities  for the new governor. In addition to issues Greitens has already raised, some of his new constituents cite discounts and tax breaks for older homeowners.

Missouri House Democrats push ethics bills they say are based on Gov.-elect Greitens' ideas

By Dec 14, 2016
State Rep. Kip Kendrick
Nathan Lawrence | KBIA | File photo

Democrats in the Missouri House are calling on Gov.-elect Eric Greitens to keep his campaign promise to clean up Jefferson City.

They've pre-filed several bills that range from banning gifts from lobbyists to giving the state ethics commission the authority to prosecute violations. Democrat Kip Kendrick of Columbia said they want to see if the incoming Republican governor is serious about ethics reform.

Missouri Senate passes one House ethics bills, stalls another

By Feb 24, 2016
Sen. Rob Schaaf, R-St. Joseph, is one of six lawmakers who is suing to stop Gov. Jay Nixon from extending bonds for a new stadium by fiat.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio | file photo

The ethics reform freight train that began rolling in the Missouri House has slowed down in the Senate.

Nearly a week after erasing language that would have created a one-year cooling off period before former lawmakers could become lobbyists, the Senate has put the brakes on a House bill to ban lobbyist gifts.

Nixon signs first ethics bill of 2016, Missouri House passes another

By Apr 14, 2016
Tim Bommel|Missouri House Communications

The first of several ethics proposals to come out of the Missouri legislature this year has been signed into law.

Gov. Jay Nixon signed House Bill 1983 during a brief ceremony in his state Capitol office. It bars lawmakers and other elected officials from hiring each other as paid political consultants.