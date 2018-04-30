 Local NAACP chapters want more state funding for historically black universities | St. Louis Public Radio

Local NAACP chapters want more state funding for historically black universities

By 1 hour ago
  • Harris-Stowe State University is celebrating its 160th anniversary in 2017.
    Two local NAACP chapters are pushing the state of Missouri to equally fund its historically black public universities: Lincoln University and Harris-Stowe State University.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Members of two local NAACP chapters are urging the state of Missouri to give equal funding and treatment to the state’s historically black universities: Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis and Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

Harris-Stowe’s NAACP Youth and College Branch established the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Higher Education to push for more funding from the state. The St. Louis City NAACP chapter announced Monday its support of that effort and added that litigation may be the next step if the state fails to provide more funding.

St. Louis City NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt said the state is operating a segregated higher education system that puts Historically Black Colleges and Universities at a disadvantage compared to universities with predominantly white student populations.

“When they visit those institutions, they see the unique and high demand programming and courses that are a part of those institutions that you don’t get at Harris-Stowe and Lincoln University,” he said.

Administrative officials at Harris-Stowe declined to comment, as did a spokesperson with the Missouri Department of Higher Education.

According to Pruitt, Lincoln and Harris-Stowe educate 3 percent of the college population throughout the state. However, together the two universities educate roughly 20 percent of the African-American student population at higher education institutions throughout Missouri.

Pruitt said equal funding from the state legislature could begin to turn things around.

“They [can] begin to rectify it by building up their campuses,” he said. They [can] begin to rectify it by offering graduate programs and higher quality programs that attract enrollment.”

For the 2018 fiscal year, Harris-Stowe University received $9.7 million from the state, while Lincoln University got $17.8 million. That’s in addition to a $2.5 million land grant match from the state.

Telayah Richards, the president of the Harris Stowe NAACP organization, said she notices a difference in how her university is treated compared to predominantly white universities in the state. Richards said Harris-Stowe often gets the “butt-end” of the deal.

“They have more majors than we have, which kind of sucks for us because we have to transfer to those schools in order to get the proper education that we need,” Richards said.

Two bills introduced this legislative session, sponsored by Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis (D—Ferguson) and Rep. Karla May (D—St. Louis) would provide more funding for the two universities, but Pruitt said they’ve had little traction.

He said if similar legislation doesn’t pass next session, a lawsuit may be the next move.

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Tags: 
St. Louis City NAACP
Lincoln University
Funding
Harris-Stowe State University

Related Content

Nixon vetoes proposed change to school funding formula, Legislature promptly overrides

By May 5, 2016
Ferguson-Florissant schools superintendent Joseph Davis watches as Gov. Jay Nixon vetoes a measure that would have changed the state's school funding formula on May 4, 2016.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 12:27 p.m. May 5 with House veto override - The same day that Gov. Jay Nixon, D-Mo. vetoed a measure that would have changed the way school funding is calculated, the Missouri Senate voted to override that move. One day later, the House overrode the veto as well. The measure now becomes law.

According to the governor, "The cheapening of the foundation formula would break a promise that we have made to our local schools and students that they educate. This is a cynical policy that I cannot and will not support." He made his comments Wednesday at an appearance at Ferguson Middle School, in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

Harris-Stowe falls short in performance funding goals

By Jan 18, 2016
Dwaun Warmack is installed as president of Harris-Stowe State University in April 2015.
File photo | Wiley Price | St. Louis American

After compiling a solid record of achieving goals needed to get extra money from the state of Missouri, Harris-Stowe State University met only one out of five of the necessary criteria in its most recent evaluation.

Data from the state Department of Higher Education shows that in its first year under President Dwaun Warmack, Harris-Stowe met only the performance target of having a higher percentage of first-time full-time freshmen students successfully complete 24 credit hours.

Harris-Stowe president on recent White House visit: ‘If I don’t fight for my students, who will?'

By Kelly Moffitt Mar 9, 2017
Harris-Stowe State University President Dwaun Warmack discussed his recent meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on St. Louis on the Air.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

By now, you know the uproar over the photo: Kellyanne Conway with her feet on the Oval Office couch. While Conway has asserted she meant no disrespect, a huge amount of attention was diverted to that moment from what the actual event was about: A meeting of leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with President Donald Trump.

What were they meeting about and what did they discuss? Harris-Stowe State University President Dwaun Warmack knows intimately: he was in the room (and, indeed, in the now-infamous picture) to meet with President Trump. In fact, Warmack was in D.C. for a lot more: he met with legislators and Cabinet leaders in order to drum up support and money for financially struggling HBCUs.