LouFest contractors pull out of festival citing overdue payments

A week before the annual LouFest music festival in Forest Park, some contractors who were booked to provide essential services have begun pulling out.

Some local firms scheduled to handle stage lighting, sound and additional musical instruments have informed the event’s producer, Listen Live Entertainment, that they will not participate. The firm scheduled to remove trash said it will not be available if it does not receive an overdue deposit. Some cite persistently delayed payments from the promoter.

Vendors huddled with Listen Live representatives Friday, trying to come to a solution.

Listen Live did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We’re not doing it,” said Chip Self, owner of Logic Systems, which was hired to produce concert sound for four festival stages and lighting.

“They failed to fulfill their contract with us,” Self said, referring to payments he said were overdue from Listen Live. “We’ve stepped back from the project. We believe other vendors have stepped back from the project."

Another local company, Green2Go, provided electricity to the 2016 festival but has declined to work the event again. Owner Chuck Justice said he did not receive payment from Listen Live until March or April of 2017, causing him to take out a loan to pay his employees.

“It can’t happen with vendors not getting paid,” Justice said. “These are family-run businesses. They’re not big companies that are bankrolling this, these are mom-and-pops that are holding the note for events as big as LouFest, and it hurts whenever you don’t get paid.”

Self said he did not know if festival organizers had successfully found other firms to perform key services.

As of late Friday afternoon, no staging or other festival structures were in place at the concert site. However, a worker at the site who identified himself as a Listen Live employee said stage construction will begin next week.

This story will be updated.

Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyDGoodwin