McCulloch hopes to focus more on preventing crime if he wins 8th term

Nearing the end of his seventh term, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch says he plans to seek an eighth one next year because he says still has unfinished business.

This will be McCulloch’s first time on the ballot since a grand jury he oversaw in 2014 declined to indict a Ferguson police officer for killing a black man. That episode touched off sharp criticism from protesters who had sought more police accountability.

“I truly enjoy the work,” McCulloch told St. Louis Public Radio.

McCulloch was first elected as prosecutor in 1990. Among his re-election goals, McCulloch said, is to focus even more on available diversionary programs and treatment courts that “get people out of the system and into the community.”

“We’ve spent a lot of time trying to prevent crimes. I’d much rather prevent them than prosecuting people for them,” McCulloch said. “Although I’m more than happy to prosecute people who commit crimes. If we can prevent them, that’s even better.”

McCulloch said his staff deserves a lot of the credit for fighting crime in St. Louis County. “There’s a lot of people who are not on the streets who are very dangerous people, who are not there because of the dedicated people in the prosecutor’s office,” he said.

At 66, McCulloch is the region’s longest-serving incumbent prosecutor. Although he’s a Democrat, he’s so popular among some Republicans that the GOP has at times failed to put up an opponent.

McCulloch has turned down various entreaties over the last 20 years to run for county executive or Congress. But he has not shied away from wielding his political influence.

He endorsed then-County Councilman Steve Stenger’s bid in 2014 to oust veteran County Executive Charlie Dooley, which Stenger acknowledges helped propel him to victory in that year’s Democratic primary.

Ferguson looms large

But soon after, McCulloch became a controversial figure when a white Ferguson police officer shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black. The incident set off months of protests and prompted the federal Justice Department to weigh in.

McCulloch oversaw the grand jury convened to hear the case, and came under fire when the panel declined in late November 2014 – just weeks after the prosecutor won a 7th term – to indict former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.

Since the Ferguson unrest, several members of the County Council have been critical of McCulloch.  Councilwoman Hazel Erby, a Democrat from University City, is sponsoring a bill to block a previously approved increase in his county pension. The council has held off on a final vote on the measure for months.

McCulloch’s lawyer has raised legal questions about the measure. McCulloch himself has chosen not to say too much about the pension fight – other than to note that the increase is for the office, not him, and wouldn’t take effect after next year’s election.

So far, no Republican or Democrat has announced plans to challenge McCulloch next year.

Bob McCulloch
On the Trail: St. Louis County Council considers reversing prosecutor’s pension boost

By Jul 21, 2017
Bob McCulloch is sworn in for another term as St. Louis County Prosecutor in 2015.
The St. Louis County Council gave Prosecutor Bob McCulloch — with unanimous consent — a retirement-pension boost last year. That same council might take it away.

The council will begin hearings Tuesday on a bill to do just that, with several council members contending that County Executive Steve Stenger mislead them last year. He denied that charge and said his adversaries on the council knew exactly what they voted on, deepening the rift that’s been exposed in recent months.

Activists Seek Investigation Of How McCulloch Handled Grand Jury

By Jan 16, 2015
St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch
Four St. Louis area activists who are familiar faces in Ferguson are asking the St. Louis County circuit court to order an investigation into the way prosecutor Bob McCulloch handled the Darren Wilson grand jury.

The case, filed late Thursday, seeks to use section 106 of the Missouri Revised Statutes to force judge Maura McShane to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate McCulloch. McCulloch has been a lightning rod for criticism from the start of the case. 

If Officer Wilson Is Not Indicted, McCulloch Plans To Release Grand Jury Transcripts, Recordings

By Sep 16, 2014
Updated 11:15 a.m., Wed., Sept. 17

If the St. Louis County grand jury fails to indict Officer Darren Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch will immediately release full transcripts and audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings, his spokesman said Tuesday.

Judge halts legal effort to oust St. Louis County prosecutor McCulloch from office

By Jul 6, 2015
St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch delivers a keynote address at a Saint Louis University law school symposium on policing after Ferguson on February 20, 2015.
Updated 9:00 am Tuesday with a copy of the order.

A St. Louis County judge has short-circuited an effort to oust prosecutor Bob McCulloch from office.

Judge Joseph Walsh on Thursday dismissed what’s known as a quo warranto action filed by four North County activists. The group was asking Walsh to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the way McCulloch handled the Darren Wilson grand jury. That prosecutor could have officially challenged McCulloch’s right to hold office if misconduct was discovered.

Politically Speaking: McCulloch reflects on Michael Brown saga — and what needs to be done next

By & Aug 6, 2015
St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch
With the clock ticking closer to the anniversary of Michael Brown’s shooting death, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch for a special edition of Politically Speaking.