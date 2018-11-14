 Missouri Democratic Party chairman won't seek another term | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Democratic Party chairman won't seek another term

By 1 hour ago

Missouri Democratic Party chairman Stephen Webber says he will step down when his term ends Dec. 1.

Missouri Democratic Party chairman Stephen Webber is stepping down when his term ends Dec. 1, 2018.
Credit Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Webber told St. Louis Public Radio that he has sent a letter to members of the Democratic State Committee, notifying them of his plans. A new chairman will be chosen Dec. 1, he said.

Webber is a former legislator from Columbia. He has drawn praise for his hard work campaigning for Missouri Democrats, even though the party suffered a major loss with this month’s defeat of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.

Webber did not discuss his longterm plans.In a text, he wrote,  "My only plan right now is to wrap stuff up at the party, catch my breath and eat some food that's not from a gas station."

Republican Party chairman Todd Graves has not indicated whether he plans to seek another term.

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies