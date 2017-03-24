Missouri Gov. Greitens to meet with Trump in Washington over the weekend

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will visit Washington this weekend to talk policy with federal officials, including President Donald Trump.

Greitens' spokesman, Parker Briden, said in an email Friday that the governor will meet with the president and Trump's nominee for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, to talk about Missouri's policy priorities.

The Republican's trip comes after the GOP-led U.S. House canceled a scheduled vote on a bill to replace the federal health care law passed under former President Barack Obama. Greitens had encouraged passage of the bill on Twitter.

This will be the fourth time Greitens has visited Washington since his January inauguration. Last month, Vice President Mike Pence was in Missouri to talk about job growth in St. Louis and went with Greitens to the Jewish cemetery where dozens of headstones were vandalized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

