 Missouri House delays vote on workplace discrimination bill | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri House delays vote on workplace discrimination bill

By 3 minutes ago
  • Rep. Bill White, R-Joplin.
    Rep. Bill White, R-Joplin.
    Tim Bommel, Missouri House Communications

It seemed like a done deal: The Missouri House would send the governor a bill Thursday that would make it harder to prove discrimination when a person is fired. But Republican leaders called off the vote — for varying reasons.

Republican Rep. Joe Don McGaugh of Carrollton said it was because about 20 lawmakers weren’t there. Some of them had gone to Moberly to meet new federal Environmental Protection Agency director Scott Pruitt.

“We’ve got several members who are ill and out of the building and things, so we just wanted to wait to talk about it,” he said. “I mean, it’s an important issue.”

But Rep. Bill White, R-Joplin, suggested there’s a growing amount of opposition in his party due to abortion-related language in Senate Bill 43, although he didn’t know how close the numbers were.

“We discussed the matter, of course,” White said. “I think I made some points that are causing people to think a little bit about it and rethink their positions on the bill. I think there’s a lot of people that are going to be very interested in hearing the debate on the floor, and maybe making up their minds after the debate.”

The bill would require a person prove his or her race, sex, age or national origin was the main reason for the firing, instead of just a contributing factor.

Rep. Joe Don McGaugh, R-Carrollton.
Credit Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

Two recent amendments turned off White and others. One would allow workers to sue only the company that fired them and not the person accused of discriminatory behavior. Another would let employers fire hospital workers who refuse to assist in abortions.

“It was sloppy drafting on that part,” he said.

Supporters argue the bill itself will protect business owners from frivolous lawsuits and still meet federal standards for discrimination protection. But Democrats say it would weaken protections for minorities, women and older workers.

NAACP state chapter president, Nimrod Chapel, who has spoken out against the bill several times, has said the measure would re-institute racial discrimination in Missouri. In a statement Thursday, Chapel suggested the measure be renamed “Romine’s Jim Crow Bill.”

That’s a reference to the bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Gary Romine of Farmington. Chapel and members of the Legislative Black Caucus have accused Romine of filing the measure because the business he owns is the target of a racial discrimination lawsuit. Romine has denied any wrongdoing in the suit.

There’s no grandfather clause in the bill, so it wouldn’t affect the lawsuit’s outcome.

It’s not clear whether Gov. Eric Greitens would sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Workplace Discrimination
Gary Romine
Joe Don McGaugh
Nimrod Chapel
Top Stories

Related Content

House now has bill to change Missouri’s definition of workplace discrimination

By Apr 10, 2017
Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated April 11 with accusations from Black Caucus over the bill sponsor — The Missouri General Assembly's Black Caucus is attacking a bill that makes it harder for fired workers to prove discrimination, citing a racial discrimination lawsuit that's pending against the measure's Senate sponsor.

Stricter workplace discrimination standards headed for Missouri House

By Mar 2, 2017
The Missouri Capitol Building at dusk
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri Senate passed a bill along party lines Thursday that would make it harder for employees to prove discrimination when fired from a job.

Under Senate Bill 43, an employee has to prove "race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex, or age" was the main reason for dismissal, not just a contributing factor. The measure now goes to the House.

Missouri NAACP leader again speaks out against workplace discrimination bills

By Krissy Lane Feb 28, 2017
Nimrod Chapel, the president of the Missouri Chapter for the NAACP (far right), hosted a news conference on Tuesday about workplace discrimination bills on Feb. 28, 2017. Also shown (from left to right): Michael Louis, Jeff Stack and Jeanette Mott Oxford.
Krissy Lane | St. Louis Public Radio

Two weeks after Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel was silenced by a House Republican committee chairman on bills he believes are discriminatory, he stood at the Missouri Capitol to decry the “hyped-up Jim Crow” measures that are “fundamentally flawed.”

A day after after he wasn’t allowed to speak at the Feb. 13 hearing, Chapel said House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, told him the chamber was not at its best and assured Chapel he'd be given the opportunity to share his complete testimony. But no hearing has been scheduled yet.

What you should know about workplace harassment in Missouri

By Feb 22, 2017
Jessica Liss is a managing principal of Jackson Lewis, P.C. Much of her work deals with employment law.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the issues surrounding harassment in the workplace, whether it’s based on sex, religion or disability.

Joining him was Jessica Liss, J.D., a managing principal of Jackson Lewis, P.C. Liss works with employers about workplace discrimination issues.

House Republicans eye strengthening definition of employment discrimination

By Feb 13, 2017
Marshall Griffin|St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri House is considering a bill that would make it harder to prove discrimination when someone is fired from work.

Under the measure, an employee would have to prove his or her race or gender was the main factor for dismissal. That’s a shift from the current law, which says an employee only has to prove race or gender contributed to his or her dismissal.