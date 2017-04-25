 Missouri House passes more restrictions on abortion clinics; now up to Senate | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri House passes more restrictions on abortion clinics; now up to Senate

By 52 minutes ago

A raft of abortion restrictions that would mostly affect doctors is now in front of the Missouri Senate.

The wide-ranging House Bill 194, which the House passed Monday 117-40, requires annual, random inspections of abortion clinics; makes it a felony to donate fetal tissue for medical or scientific research; and requires, with some exceptions, a minor’s custodial parent to notify a non-custodial parent before an abortion.

The measure’s forward progress comes a few days after Missouri lawmakers’ last restrictions were blocked by U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs, who ruled that women’s right to an abortion were “being denied on a daily basis” by requiring doctors who perform abortions to have hospital-admitting privileges and requiring clinics to be on par with ambulatory surgical centers.

The floor of the Missouri House
Bill sponsor Rep. Diane Franklin, R-Camdenton, said the measure will help protect women’s health and safety.

“This bill is really about transparency,” she said. “If people are pro-abortion, then let’s have an accounting, let’s keep that process safe and out there for everyone to see.”

But opponents argue the measure is designed to prevent women from getting abortions.

Democrat Rep. Judy Morgan of Kansas City pointed to a provision that would require all fetal remains to be sent to a pathologist and that the remains of the fetus be tracked from the abortion facility to final disposal.

“They’re medically unnecessary, may put patient privacy at risk, and do absolutely nothing to protect a woman’s health or safety,” Morgan said. “I view them a simply another regulatory burden put in place to restrict a woman’s constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion.”

Franklin contends tracking of fetal remains is necessary to make sure they don’t wind up at research facilities.

It’s unclear whether the measure will make it to Gov. Eric Greitens, who has said Missouri is a “pro-life state.” That’s because there are less than three weeks left in the legislative session and an identical bill has been blocked by Senate Democrats.

Planned Parenthood officials said Wednesday’s federal court ruling meant they could resume abortions beyond the facility in St. Louis, bringing such services to Kansas City, Columbia, Springfield and Joplin.

The organization does not have a fetal tissue donation program in Missouri, according to Alison Dreith with the abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri. Planned Parenthood in the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said in an email that it doesn't donate fetal tissue.

Abortion
Top Stories
2017 Missouri legislature

