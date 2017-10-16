 Missouri lawmaker who made ‘hang ‘em’ Facebook post will face ethics complaint | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri lawmaker who made ‘hang ‘em’ Facebook post will face ethics complaint

  • An ethics complaint has been filed against Rep. Warren Love, R-Osceola, for a Facebook post in which he said the person or persons who vandalized a Confederate monument in Springfield should be "hung from a tall tree with a long rope."
    Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

The Missouri House’s ethics committee will consider a complaint filed against a Republican lawmaker who wrote on Facebook that the people who vandalized a Confederate monument in Springfield should be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Rep. Warren Love’s post sparked an immediate outcry from Democrats, who called on the Osceola Republican to resign and for House Republican leaders to discipline him.

He later apologized in a press release. He told other media outlets his post was reflective of “cowboy justice” – not racism.

Minority Floor Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, filed the complaint.

“I originally called for Rep. Love’s resignation, but at this point I think that if he’s removed from committees, I think (that) is probably more realistic as to something that we will see happen,” she said.

McCann Beatty also wants Love to apologize publicly to the legislature. Love has 21 days to respond to the Ethics committee’s vote to hold a preliminary hearing on the incident. After he responds, the hearing would likely be scheduled sometime next month.

Love’s Facebook post occurred shortly after another controversial posting on the social media site. Democratic Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal of University City said that she hoped President Donald Trump was assassination. She deleted the Facebook comment, apologized, and was later censured by the Missouri Senate.

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Warren Love
Gail McCann Beatty
Maria Chappelle-Nadal

Related Content

Missouri Sen. Chappelle-Nadal's punishment for Trump comment: A written reprimand

By & Sep 13, 2017
Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, speaks during a 2016 candidate forum for candidates in the 1st Congressional District.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

 

Updated 7:25 p.m. with exclusive comments from Chappelle-Nadal — Maria Chappelle-Nadal won’t lose her seat in the Missouri Senate, the chamber decided Wednesday. But the Democrat is being censured — a move that apparently hasn’t happened before and is little more than a written reprimand.

Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson said last month that the University City Democrat should be expelled for posting a Facebook comment in which she wished for President Donald Trump’s assassination. There wasn’t enough support among Senate members for that to happen Wednesday during the otherwise-quiet veto session. Instead, the GOP majority censured her by a 28-2 vote for her now-deleted post.

Behind the Headlines – After controversial posts by 2 Missouri legislators, what will happen next?

By Sep 8, 2017
St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jason Rosenbaum
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jason Rosenbaum about the ongoing fallout and what might happen after controversial comments made by a Democratic and Republican state legislator.

State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal made a Facebook comment wishing for President Donald Trump’s assassination.

State Rep. Warren Love commented that people who damage Confederate statues should be found and hanged from a tree.

GOP lawmaker faces calls for resignation after Facebook post on Confederate statue vandalism

By Aug 31, 2017
Rep. Warren Love (center) speaks with Rep. Eric Burlison (right) during the 2016 legislative session.
File photo | Tim Bommel | House Communications

Updated August 31 at 4 p.m. with comments from Love and Gov. Greitens:

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and Democratic elected officials are calling for a Republican lawmaker from southwest Missouri to step down after he posted on Facebook that people who defaced a Confederate statue should be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Rep. Warren Love's GOP legislative colleagues are also condemning the Osceola Republican after he posted his reaction to the news that someone threw paint on a Confederate memorial at the Springfield National Cemetery. He wrote: “This is totally against the law. I hope they are found & hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”