Missouri Sen. McCaskill to visit U.S.-Mexico border

Missouri Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill plans to spend the congressional recess next week tooling along the U.S.-Mexico border.

She said Thursday that her aim is to get a first-hand look at border security issues and the best solutions.

“Getting border security right is a critical and complex task for keeping our nation secure,” McCaskill said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to hearing directly from the folks on the ground who work on this every day, and seeing firsthand the challenges and successes they see during efforts to secure our border.”

President Donald Trump has pledged to complete construction of a wall across the United States’ southern border; there already is fencing or a wall along some portions.

The trip will mark her first official trip to the border as a senator. McCaskill plans to meet with members of the federal Border Patrol, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, and consulate officials from various Latin American countries, spokesman Drew Pusateri said.

The statement didn't give specific dates or a duration for the trip, which will include tours by land, air and the Rio Grande River. She expects to remain on the U.S. side of the border, although the helicopter rides periodically may veer into Mexico’s territory.

Pusateri said McCaskill will be accompanied by aides, but not by other members of Congress.

