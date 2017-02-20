Missouri Senate committee to take up ‘bathroom bill’ for K-12 public schools

The debate over which bathrooms transgender students can use is coming to Missouri.

A Missouri Senate committee will take up Senate Bill 98 on Tuesday, which would require that students at K-12 public schools throughout the state to use restrooms, locker rooms and shower facilities that correspond to their “biological sex.”

North Carolina was the first to adopt a so-called "bathroom bill" last year, and Texas lawmakers are considering one this session. But both of those affect all publicly owned places and all people regardless of age.

Missouri’s bill is sponsored by Sen. Ed Emery, R-Lamar. It would allow K-12 schools to provide alternate accommodations for students that “assert to school officials that his or her gender is different from his or her biological sex.”

Biological sex in the bill is defined by “the physical condition of being male or female, which is determined by a person’s chromosomes, and is identified at birth by a person’s anatomy and indicated on their birth certificate.”

Supporters say the bill is needed to promote the safety and comfort of all students.

But opponents argue the measure is discriminatory and could violate a transgender student’s right to privacy.

“This bill is invasive, provokes fear, and promotes further harassment and discrimination, said Katie Stuckenschneider of PROMO Missouri, an LGBTQ advocacy group. “Every student should have a fair chance to succeed in school. But many transgender students face hostility, discrimination, and bullying. SB 98 would make that even worse.”

She continued, “Transgender students are part of our school communities, and like other students, they're there to learn and prepare for their future. They need to be able to use the restroom that matches the gender they live every day without being singled out for harassment.”

Emery sponsored an identical bill last year that never got a hearing.

A different bill in 2016 that was viewed as an attack on the LGBT community made it further. The Missouri Senate passed what was commonly known as SJR 39, which would exempt clergy and small business owners from lawsuit liability for not catering to same-sex weddings. It died when a House committee failed to pass it on a tie vote.

