Missouri Senate gives first-round approval to tax cut proposal

A proposal to overhaul Missouri’s tax code is awaiting another vote in the Missouri Senate.

The bill approved on Wednesday would cut state income taxes to 5.25 percent for both individuals and corporations, starting next year. The state income tax rate is currently 5.9 percent for individuals and 6.25 percent for corporations.

“This would be the largest tax cut in the history of the state of Missouri,” said Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, the bill’s sponsor. “What we’re doing to make sure that we don’t have a lot of hits to our short-term budget is that we’ve got a lot of mechanisms that are paying for a lot of these cuts.

For example, he said, “we’re reforming some of our corporate tax code.”

The bill also would raise Missouri’s fuel tax by 10 cents a gallon to pay for transportation improvements.

“That’ll provide about $2.5 billion for infrastructure spending in the state that we don’t have right now, for all the roads and bridges that are connecting our communities and connecting people to one another,” Eigel said. “Those two issues, tax reform and infrastructure spending, have been some of the most high profile needs that my constituents have talked to me about since I arrived in the Senate about a year ago.”

But not everyone’s on board. Senate President Pro-tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, has reservations because the legislature passed another tax cut four years ago.

“We’re still trying to figure out the effect of that on the budget, [and] we’ve got a tax cut from Washington D.C. that we’re still feeling the effects of,” he told reporters Thursday. “I’d like to leave the state of Missouri in the position where they can actually have enough money to do business.”

Eigel’s bill needs another vote by the full Senate before moving to the House, which has its own tax proposal. That version would raise money for roads and bridges by increasing fees on license plates and vehicle registration instead of a fuel tax hike. It would also lower Missouri’s state income tax to five percent for individuals and corporations.

Gov. Eric Greitens, meanwhile, has rolled out his own tax cut plan. It would lower income taxes to 5.3 percent for individuals and to 4.25 percent for corporations, but would not raise Missouri’s fuel tax.

Haahr sponsoring proposal to cut Missouri’s income tax

By Mar 5, 2018
Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

The latest proposal to cut taxes in Missouri is in the hands of a state House committee.

The measure would reduce the top state income tax rate on individuals and corporations to 5 percent. It’s currently at 5.9 percent for individuals and 6.25 percent for corporations. The bill is sponsored by House Speaker Pro-tem Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield.

As Greitens touts tax cut proposal, he declines to get behind fuel tax increase

By & Erin Achenbach Feb 8, 2018
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks with reporters in the Missouri Governor's Mansion on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
File photo | Erin Achenbach I St. Louis Public Radio

Gov. Eric Greitens reiterated Thursday that his plan to cut the state’s tax will not be paired with a fuel tax increase.

The governor’s comments to members of the Missouri Press Association come as both Republicans and Democrats are getting behind the idea of raising taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel to pay for fixing the state’s roads and bridges.

Some Missouri Republicans want tax cuts, but many lawmakers fear impact on state’s bottom line

By Jan 30, 2018
Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, said it's not a sure thing that Gov. Eric Greitens' nominees to the Board of Education will get a committee hearing.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Republican lawmakers are angling for tax cuts during this year’s legislative session. It’s a policy push that the GOP officials believe will make the state more attractive to businesses and potential residents.

But with the state facing yet another tough budgetary year, members of both parties worry that cutting taxes will deprive Missouri of revenue needed to fund basic state services. Some fear that Missouri is marching in the same direction as Kansas, where tax cuts have been criticized for hurting the state.

Greitens reveals more details of tax proposal as lawmakers mull their options

By Jan 29, 2018
Gov. Eric Greitens sits down for an interview with St. Louis Public Radio in downtown St. Louis on July 17, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is unveiling more details of his tax overhaul, which seeks to pair income and business tax cuts with paring down some popular tax breaks.

Greitens’ proposal would cut Missouri's income tax to 5.3 percent. Legislation that was passed in 2014 is already gradually reducing the state income tax to 5.5 percent. The proposal would also lower the corporate income tax from 6.25 percent to 4.25 percent. And it would institute an earned income tax credit for certain types of workers.