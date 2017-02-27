Missouri State Public Defender: Without more money, offices around the state may have to close

By 11 minutes ago

The head of Missouri's Office of the State Public Defender has been seeking more money for years, to no avail. Now, he says it's crucial: Outposts around the state may have to close, including the division that handles death penalty cases.

For the coming fiscal year, Michael Barrett asked for $67 million — a $27 million increase over the current state allocation of $41 million. But Gov. Eric Greitens’ proposed budget only allots $40 million for next year, a million less.

Knowing he won’t get what he wants, Barrett still made his presentation Monday to the House Budget committee, which is using Greitens’ recommendations.

Missouri's chief public defender, Michael Barrett (right), appears before the House Budget Committee on Monday, Feb. 27.
Credit Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

Barrett suggests he can try to cut travel costs, but there's an obstacle: Whenever a single crime is committed by more than one defendant, known in legal circles as “conflict” cases.

“This is what requires my attorneys to get on the road and drive to far-away courtrooms beyond their jurisdiction of assignment,” he said. “Currently, we have economies of scale – we have one public defender handling 200 cases in front of a single judge. But because one office in the public defender system handles sometimes up to eight or nine counties, when there’s a conflict, that attorney has to leave their courtroom of assignment, get on the road and travel for two cases, and then they have to sit in that courtroom all day.”

Barret said extra funding could allow his office to hire private attorneys and enable public defenders to have lighter caseloads and less travel time.

He also told lawmakers that caseloads have been steadily increasing over the years.

“What happened last year that created the perfect storm was a 12 percent increase in our cases, coupled with 10 years of cost increases that were not accounted for, and boom – something’s got to give,” he said.

Barrett made headlines last year when he appointed Gov. Jay Nixon to serve as a public defender in a criminal case in Cole County, a move he says was designed to show how short-handed his office is. A local judge tossed out Barrett’s order.

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Public Defenders
Top Stories

Related Content

Missouri public defender appoints Gov. Nixon to criminal case

By & Aug 4, 2016
Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon was dismissive of the Rams' 29-page document explaining why the team wants to relocate to Los Angeles.
Bill Greenblatt | UPI | File photo

For years, the public defender system in Missouri has fought to alleviate a growing caseload it says leaves them unable to fairly represent clients.

Now, the man blamed for the crisis is being asked to help alleviate the crunch by heading into the courtroom.

Citing his authority under Missouri law, Michael Barrett, director of the Missouri State Public Defender system has ordered Gov. Jay Nixon to represent a criminal defendant in Cole County.

Missouri Still Has A Justice Gap Say St. Louis Attorneys Who Serve The Poor

By Jan 9, 2014
James Cridland via Flickr

When people of means encounter injustice or are accused of crimes, they hire an attorney to represent them in a court of law. But for people living in poverty, their choices are more limited.

If it’s a criminal case, a defendant will be assigned a public defender. If it’s a civil case, the individual can apply for aid with their local branch of legal services. But despite these options, low-income people are at a disadvantage in the American justice system, say St. Louis attorneys who serve the poor.

St. Louis Public Defenders To Decline Some Cases

By Oct 4, 2012

Several public defender offices around the state have notified courts they will not be taking cases beyond their maximum caseload this month.

The 18 offices around Missouri include ones in St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson City and Springfield.

In St. Louis instead of turning away all cases public defenders met with the 22ndCircuit Court and the Circuit Attorney’s office to craft a different solution.

Public Defenders Can Now Refuse Cases – But Seek Long-Term Solution

By Sep 26, 2012
James Cridland via Flickr

Missouri’s public defenders won a big case before the state supreme court this summer.