Missouri Supreme Court tosses out parts of 2015 law for traffic fines, fees in St. Louis County

The Missouri Supreme Court capped the amount of money cities can take in from traffic fines and fees at 20 percent statewide in a ruling issued Tuesday. It also throws out parts of a law that was the Missouri legislature's main attempt to deal with the aftermath of Michael Brown's 2014 death in Ferguson.

Investigations following Brown's shooting by a police officer revealed the extent to which small cities in St. Louis County relied on their municipal courts to fund city services, with the burden falling heavily on poor defendants of color.

Former Gov. Jay Nixon signed a bill in 2015 that reduced the amount of money cities could take in from traffic fines and fees from 30 percent to 20 percent. It went even further in St. Louis County — setting the cap there at 12.5 percent.

The Supreme Court ruling calls that a violation of the Missouri Constitution because the lower limit applies only to St. Louis County.

The state's high court also struck down the bill's requirements that cities in St. Louis County have, among other things, an accredited police department and certain levels of insurance. Cities could have faced a takeover if they didn't comply.

Pat Kelly, the executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, said the cities didn't oppose making reforms. In fact, he said, the Municipal League had offered several suggestions that became a part of what's commonly known as Senate Bill 5.

“We weren't against all aspects of Senate Bill 5. There was no doubt that for political reasons they were trying to inflict these requirements on St. Louis County alone, and that just isn’t fair."

The mayors of Cool Valley, Bel-Ridge and Bel-Nor — three of the 12 cities that challenged the law in court — have not responded yet.

Read the Missouri Supreme Court ruling here:

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann