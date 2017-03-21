More farmers claim that Monsanto's leading weed killer product caused them cancer

By 1 minute ago
  • Monsanto's widely-used weed killer Roundup contains glyphosate, a chemical that's been the subject of multiple lawsuits that allege that it's linked to cancer.
    Monsanto's widely-used weed killer Roundup contains glyphosate, a chemical that's been the subject of multiple lawsuits that allege that it's linked to cancer.
    Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Monsanto is facing more pressure to compensate farmers and farm workers who allege that its leading pesticide product caused them to develop cancer. 

A Los Angeles-based law firm on Friday filed 136 new cases against the company in St. Louis County Circuit Court. The lawsuits allege that exposure to glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, caused the plaintiffs to develop non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"We're bringing the lawsuit to address the injuries that have been caused by Roundup and glyphosate to mainly farmers and farm workers, but we also think that consumers and home gardeners have also been affected," said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a co-counsel in the lawsuit. 

There have been conflicting reports about glyphosate's link to cancer. In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a panel of medical experts associated with the World Health Organization, concluded that the chemical is a "probable carcinogen" to humans. However, the Environmental Protection Agency and more recently, the European Chemicals Agency, declared that glyphosate isn't likely to cause cancer. 

Last week, a federal judge in California released internal emails from Monsanto that indicated  some research on the safety of glyphosate had been written by company employees. A company executive suggested in an email that Monsanto could pay academics to put their names on papers to lower costs and referred to an earlier time when that was done.

Kennedy said those tactics created dubious research that regulators relied on.

"These studies were not done by scientists at all but were ghostwritten in order to fool the public and also the regulatory agency," Kennedy said.

Monsanto officials have repeatedly said that there is no link between glyphosate and cancer, and that they believe that the International Agency for Research on Cancer "incorrectly classified" the chemical.

"We empathize with anyone facing cancer," Monsanto spokesperson Charla Lord wrote in an email. "We can also confidently say that glyphosate is not the cause. No regulatory agency in the world considers glyphosate a carcinogen." 

More than 700 legal complaints have been filed against Monsanto over the health risks of using Roundup. Kennedy said he expects that to increase to 3,000 cases in the coming months.

Follow Eli Chen on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Tags: 
Roundup
Monsanto
Cancer
pesticide
Top Stories

Related Content

New emails complicate debate over safety of Monsanto's weed killer

By Mar 15, 2017
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The debate over the safety of Monsanto’s weed killer Roundup has become more complicated, as newly released emails suggest the company had ghostwritten scientific research on glyphosate, the pesticide’s key ingredient.

Experts: Monsanto's Roundup chemical unlikely to cause cancer in humans

By May 17, 2016

An international panel of scientists reported this week that glyphosate, the main ingredient used in Monsanto's weed killer Roundup is unlikely to cause cancer in humans.

Monsanto attacks World Health Organization's report that calls Roundup a 'probable carcinogen'

By Mar 24, 2015
File photo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis-based Monsanto lined up its experts for a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, to challenge last week’s determination by a World Health Organization committee that the active ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup weed killer could be dangerous to people with frequent exposure. 

World Health Organization labels Roundup's active ingredient a ‘probable carcinogen'

By Mar 23, 2015
Rachel Heidenry | St. Louis Beacon | File photo

A team of 17 cancer experts assembled by the World Health Organization has ruled the most commonly used herbicide a “probable carcinogen.”