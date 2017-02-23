More Illinois students earn Advanced Placement credit

By 20 minutes ago

Illinois State Superintendent Tony Smith is touting the state’s 2016 Advanced Placement test results.

Illinois ranks 4th in the nation for increasing the percent of students who take and pass AP exams according to a report from the College Board, which administers the tests.

Illinois also has the most diverse group of test takers, Smith said Wednesday during the state board of education meeting. 

“Huge kudos to the districts, the leadership in the state, we’ve made it a priority to increase rigor and access to high-quality content,” he said.

About a quarter of Illinois's 2016 high school graduates earned college credit for AP tests — up from 14 percent the decade before.

Smith said more Illinois students are passing AP tests, in part, because districts are encouraging more Illinois students to take AP classes.  And since December, low-income students can also receive scholarships to help pay for the tests, dropping the cost per test from $93 to $15.

“We continue to lead the country in terms of adding students and diverse students to our AP test-taking,” Smith said.

Illinois topped Missouri in the participation rate of AP exams, though both states' high school graduates had about the same rate of success, passing about 64 percent of the tests.

Credit Flickr | orangeacid

Almost 40 percent of Illinois' 2016 graduating class took an AP test, compared to less than 20 percent of Missouri graduates.

That's because many Missouri school districts offer college credit at specific universities rather than through AP courses, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokeswoman Sarah Potter said.

“Missouri is a dual credit state where districts help students gain college credit while still in high school,” Potter said. “We are seeing our participation increase in AP, and we would like to see more districts offer AP courses.”

Follow Camille on Twitter: @cmpcamille.

Tags: 
Advanced Placement
Education
Top Stories

Related Content

Federal grant will help low-income students take AP tests

By Sep 20, 2016
A person filling in a standardized test bubble sheet with a pencil.
Flickr | Alberto G.

Students from low-income students in Missouri and Illinois will be getting money from Washington to help pay for taking Advanced Placement tests.

Under a program announced Tuesday by the federal Department of Education,  a total of $28.4 million will go to 41 states and the District of Columbia to help defray the costs of taking tests that can lead to students getting college credit for high school courses.

St. Louis Public Schools receive training, funding to boost AP scores

By Aug 4, 2016
SLPS science teachers Ninfa Matiase, LaJuana Stidmon and Jeremy Resmann practice an experiment Aug. 3, 2016 during training provided by the National Math and Science Initiative.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Two weeks before the new school year, St. Louis Public School teachers Ninfa Matiase, LaJuana Stidmon and Jeremy Resmann cut red agar into squares before dropping them into vinegar. It’s an experiment to test how quickly the cubes absorb the vinegar — one of several lesson plans the teachers have learned over the past two weeks during training provided by the National Math and Science Initiative.

Stidmon, a science teacher at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy, says the training has given her a framework to focus her AP biology class.

Missouri board of education critical of St. Louis’ largest charter network, still reauthorizes it

By Feb 21, 2017
Andy Sminds / Flickr

Updated 9:40 a.m. — This story and the accompanying photo have been correct to reflect the charter sponsors of the Confluence Academy network.

Missouri’s State Board of Education has limited power when it comes to charter schools, mostly making sure they meet the state’s requirements, such as staying open a certain number of days. Academic performance is out of its hands.

To attract students, colleges try moving brick-and-mortar experience online

By Feb 19, 2017
Illustration by Rici Hoffarth / St. Louis Public Radio

Increasingly, college life is less about walking across the quad or stopping at the dining hall before sitting in a big lecture hall, and more about flipping open a laptop at home.

Take Royal Witcher, a St. Louis native and Army veteran who lives in Belmont, Mississippi. He completed most of his bachelor’s degree through the University of Phoenix, a fully online institution, but often felt like just a number.

When it was time for his MBA, the 45-year-old did his research — lots of it — and decided on Maryville University, which has a campus in suburban St. Louis. But he didn’t return to Missouri, instead taking advantage of an online degree.