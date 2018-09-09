Jazz Unlimited for September 9, 2018 will be “The Music of Lee Morgan.” Trumpeter Lee Morgan hit the big time in 1956 at age 18 with the Dizzy Gillespie big band and his first album as a leader. His star burned brightly through his tenures with Art Blakey, Jackie McLean, Andrew Hill, John Coltrane and others until it was extinguished at age 33 when he was shot and killed in Slug’s Saloon by his wife. In addition, we will hear Morgan with Jimmy Smith, Wynton Kelly, Hank Mobley, Elvin Jones, Jackie McLean, Dr. Lonnie Smith and Joe Henderson. Alan Broadbent, Medeski, Martin & Wood and Harold Mabern will play Morgan’s compositions.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

The video is of Lee Morgan playing Benny Golson's "I Remember Clifford" in Paris in 1958 with the Jazz Messengers of Art Blakey (d) Benny Golson (ts) Bobby Timmons (p) and Jymie Merrit (b)