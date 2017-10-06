 The Music Of Mal Waldron | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

The Music Of Mal Waldron

By 5 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for October 8, 2017 will feature “The Music of Mal Waldron.”  Pianist Mal Waldron was one of the great accompanists in jazz, playing with nearly everyone during his over 50-year career, including Billie Holiday, Charles Mingus, Teo Macero, Steve Lacy, John Coltrane, Eric Dolphy, Terence Blanchard & Donald Harrison, Abbey Lincoln,  David Murray, Judy Niemack and Anthony Braxton.  He composed over 400 tunes and we will hear two of these played by our own Hard Bop Heritage group and Dizzy Gillespie.  He also composed music scores for at least four films.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This video is by Mal Waldron (p) Jackie McLean (as) Herbie Lewis (b) and Eddie Moore (d) playing Waldron's song "Left Alone" in Tokyo in 1986.

Tags: 
Mal Waldron
Billie Holiday
Charles Mingus
John Coltrane
David Murray

Related Content

The Career of Wynton Kelly

By Jun 18, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sundan, June 18, 2017 will be  “The Career of Wynton Kelly.”  Pianist Wynton Kelly graced many live and studio sessions with his clean, lively lines.  He was best known as an accompanist, pushing the music of Art Pepper, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Wes Montgomery, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Hank Mobley, Joe Henderson, Art Blakey, Milt Jackson, Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington and Abbey Lincoln to new heights.  In addition, we will hear one of his compositions played by a group with seven tubas and a rhythm section.

Jazz Giants For March and April

By Apr 30, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 30, 2017 will be  “Jazz Giants for March and April.”  The March and April Jazz Giants show features musicians who have changed the way we listen to jazz.  The musicians heard on the show will be Bix Beiderbecke, Billie Holiday Ella Fitzgerald, Lionel Hampton, Ben Webster, Thad Jones, Gerry Mulligan, Carmen McRae, Gary Burton, Nat “King Cole, Pee Wee Russell, Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin, Red Norvo, Randy Weston, Jim Hall, Paul Chambers, Charles Tolliver, Sarah Vaughan, Lennie Tristano, George Adams, Joe Henderson, Miles Davis, Michael Brecker, Char

New Year's Eve and Its Aftermath

By Dec 31, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 1, 2017 will be “New Year’s Eve and Its Aftermath.”  New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration around the world and intoxicants are used very liberally.  New Year’s Day finds more of the population than usual suffering the effects of over-indulgence.  Music appropriate to this thought will be presented by the following artists: Billie Holiday, Woody Herman, Johnny Hodges, Erroll Garner, Joe Henderson & the Wynton Kelly Trio, Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, “Groove” Holmes & Gene Ammons, Gene Harris, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Dinah W

The Compositions of Richard Rodgers

By Mar 6, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for February 6, 2016 is “The Compositions of Richard Rodgers.”  Richard Rodgers was a composer who wrote over 900 compositions.  Music from his Broadway shows is used in jazz.  His music will be performed on this show by Stan Getz, Ella Fitzgerald, Oscar Peterson, Bill Watrous, Roy Hargrove, Donald Byrd, Pepper Adams, Billie Holiday, the Great Jazz Trio, Gerry Mulligan, Nat Adderley, Sonny Clark, Miles Davis, Roger Kellaway, Red Mitchell. Gene Harris, John McLaughlin, Cassandra Wilson and Oliver Nelson.  This show is part of St.

Jazz Families: Blood Relatives-Part 2

By Feb 14, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for February 14, 2016 is the second ina five-part series on “Jazz Families: Blood Relatives.”  There are an amazing number of jazz musicians who have blood relatives (mothers, fathers, siblings) who are also jazz musicians.  This show will have music from the St.