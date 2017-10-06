Jazz Unlimited for October 8, 2017 will feature “The Music of Mal Waldron.” Pianist Mal Waldron was one of the great accompanists in jazz, playing with nearly everyone during his over 50-year career, including Billie Holiday, Charles Mingus, Teo Macero, Steve Lacy, John Coltrane, Eric Dolphy, Terence Blanchard & Donald Harrison, Abbey Lincoln, David Murray, Judy Niemack and Anthony Braxton. He composed over 400 tunes and we will hear two of these played by our own Hard Bop Heritage group and Dizzy Gillespie. He also composed music scores for at least four films.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This video is by Mal Waldron (p) Jackie McLean (as) Herbie Lewis (b) and Eddie Moore (d) playing Waldron's song "Left Alone" in Tokyo in 1986.