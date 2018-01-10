Musician Storm Large’s upcoming concert in St. Louis feels like ‘coming home’

When singer, songwriter and author Storm Large is not with her band Le Bonheur, she fronts Pink Martini and symphony orchestras. Her varied interests include performing music from Broadway, the American songbook, rock music and her own originals.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, producer Alex Heuer talked with the singer about her career and her performance in St. Louis on Jan.17.

She said her concerts are interactive shows that are “never just one thing.”

“I take the temperature of the audience and I feel what their level of sense of humor is, I feel what their excitement level is,” Large said. “We have quite a few fans in St. Louis so it’s kind of like a coming home usually for us.”

Many have praised the singer’s vocal abilities, and also her live performances. She said in going to live entertainment shows has become rare, especially in a symphonic environment or in an artistic performing arts center, where tickets tend to be more expensive. So she said she’s always eager to put on an exuberant show.

“It’s always a better show for me when it’s a better show for the audience, if people are having a good time,” she said.

She’ll perform a mix of covers and originals at her concert – with songs that range from punk rock to classical. Her album “Le Bonheur,” is French for “the happiness.” Her advice to young artists is to stick with what makes them happy and disregard discouragements from others.

“All I say is ‘you do this because you love it. You do this because it’s what you’re made to do. You do this because it’s who you are … Because it’s in you and it matters to you,’” she said.

Listen to the full discussion:

Producer Alex Heuer talks with musician Storm Large about her career and upcoming performance in St. Louis.

What: Storm Large and Le Bonheur at The Sheldon

When: Jan. 17, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108