Jazz Unlimited for Sunday January 14, 2018 will be “Musicians Named Williams.” Williams is the third most common surname in this country. Jazz musicians names Williams have made significant contributions to jazz history. We will feature music by Clarence Williams, Count Basie with Claude Williams, Sidney Bechet with Johnny Williams, Sandy Williams, Cootie Williams, Rudy Williams, Joe Williams, Mary Lou Williams, Buddy Tate with Jackie Williams, The Jazztet with Tommy Williams, our own Terry Williams, Jimmy Williams, Ptah Williams, Billy Williams, Chauncey Williams, Todd Williams, Eric Dolphy with Richard Williams, Jessica Williams, James Williams, Dr. Lonnie Smith with Jamire Williams, John Williams (of “Star Wars” fame, Art Pepper with David Williams, Bruce Williams and Hal Russell with Mars Williams.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This video is of Joe Williams singing "Here's To Life on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson (date unknown).