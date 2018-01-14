 Musicians Named Williams | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Musicians Named Williams

By 3 hours ago

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday January 14, 2018 will be “Musicians Named Williams.”  Williams is the third most common surname in this country.  Jazz musicians names Williams have made significant contributions to jazz history.  We will feature music by Clarence Williams, Count Basie with Claude Williams, Sidney Bechet with Johnny Williams, Sandy Williams, Cootie Williams, Rudy Williams, Joe Williams, Mary Lou Williams, Buddy Tate with Jackie Williams, The Jazztet with Tommy Williams, our own Terry Williams, Jimmy Williams, Ptah Williams, Billy Williams, Chauncey Williams, Todd Williams, Eric Dolphy with Richard Williams, Jessica Williams, James Williams, Dr. Lonnie Smith with Jamire Williams, John Williams (of “Star Wars” fame, Art Pepper with David Williams, Bruce Williams and Hal Russell with Mars Williams.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This video is of Joe Williams singing "Here's To Life on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson (date unknown).

Tags: 
Count Basie
Mary Lou Williams
Eric Dolphy
Dr. Lonnie Smith
Joe Williams

Related Content

Re-Imagining "Ain't Misbehavin'", "Honeysuckle Rose", and "Jitterbug Waltz"

By Nov 13, 2017

Jazz Unlimited November 12, 2017 was “Re-Imagining “Ain’t Misbehavin’, Honeysuckle Rose and Jitterbug Waltz.” Fats Waller composed many tunes, some of which are favorite vehicles for re-imagination in a variety of styles.  The musicians who played “Ain’t Misbehavin,” “Honeysuckle Rose” and “The Jitterbug Waltz” ranged from Waller himself to Anthony Braxton.

There are no photos for this show.

There is no video for this show.

The Archive for this show will be available until the morning of November 20, 2017.

The Career Of Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen.

By Jun 11, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited  for June 11, 2117 will be “The Career of  Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen.”   Also known as “the great Dane with the never ending name,” Ørsted Pedersen was born in 1946.  His father was a church organist.  He took piano lessons as a child, switched to bass at age 13 and made his first recordings at 14.  By 15 he was working regularly at Copenhagen’s famed Montmartre Jazzhus and by 16, toured Scandinavia with Bud Powell.  He recorded with Albert Ayler at age 17 and had a career accompanying Count Basie, Oscar Peterson, Dexter Gordon, Joe Pass, Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillesp

The Keys And Strings Hour + New Music for December

By Dec 18, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Please join me tonight on Jazz Unlimited from 9 pm to midnight on St. Louis Public Radio, 90.7 KWMU for “The Keys and String Hour + New Music.”  the Keys and Strings Hour will present music with cellos as front-line solo instruments with Roger Kellaway, Red Mitchell, Dave Brubeck, Tal Farlow, Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington.  New music for December will feature four items from the just released historically important Savory Collection with music from Count Basie, Herschel Evans and Coleman Hawkins.

The Compositions Of Jerome Kern

By Nov 3, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 6, 2016 will be “The Compositions of Jerome Kern.”  Composer Jerome Kern was one of the first to bring jazz rhythms and harmonies to theater music.  Paradoxically, he did not like jazz musicians arranging his music for their own performances.  But, jazz musicians like his tunes and are still using them as a basis for improvisation up until today.  We will hear music from Art Pepper, Ella Fitzgerald, St.

Kansas Citians

By Oct 8, 2016

Jazz Unlimited for October 9 will be preempted in the first hour by the Presidential debate and will resume at  10 pm for “Kansas Citians.”  Not only was it an important the center of a great period in jazz, but also Kansas City and its environs were and remain a nurturing place for the careers of many jazz musicians, including Count Basie, Charlie Parker, Lester Young, Pat Metheny, Karrin Allyson and others.  Please note that the first hour of this show will be pre-empted by the Presidential debate.  You can catch the first hour of the show by going the Archive  starting on Monday