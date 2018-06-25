 With nearby library under renovation, teacher uses trunk of her car to deliver books | St. Louis Public Radio

With nearby library under renovation, teacher uses trunk of her car to deliver books

By 24 minutes ago
  • Tricia Frank lays out books in community room of Woodhollow Apartments in Maryland Heights Friday, June 22, 2018. The Parkway North High School teacher delivers books because the nearby St. Louis County Library branch is closed for renovation. 6/22/18
    Tricia Frank lays out books in the community room of Woodhollow Apartments in Maryland Heights Friday. The Parkway North High School teacher is delivering books because the nearby St. Louis County Library branch is closed for renovation.
    Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Tricia Frank’s car breaking down this spring was a good thing: Now she has more storage space in her new, larger vehicle.

Frank is using that new car to deliver books to four apartment complexes in the northern part of the district in lieu of the St. Louis County Library branch, which is closed this summer for renovation.

Frank, an English-language teacher at Parkway North High School, learned this winter the Thornhill library branch would be closed for about year.

“And then my teacher mode kicked in and I thought ‘oh my gosh, so many of kids go there after school. How will they study longer, how will they check out books that we don’t have at school?’” she said.

Parkway school teacher Tricia Frank helps a child who lives in Woodhollow Apartments in Maryland Heights find a book to borrow last week.
Credit Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Frank checked out more than 100 books from school librarians, boxed them up, and loaded them into her car.

“I feel like I was living the dream of my 10-year-old self because I honestly remember wanting to be the bookmobile person when I was 10,” Frank said.

She’s been visiting four apartment complexes in Maryland Heights this month, letting students who live there check out books. Participation has been a little low, which Frank said may be because of the late start getting the word out.

“But I figure if one kid gets a book that’s amazing and it’s definitely been more than one kid,” she said.

Frank will continue shuttling the books through early next month. 

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @rpatrickdelaney

Tags: 
Books
St. Louis County Library
Education
Reading
Parkway School District
Top Stories

Related Content

Next phase of St. Louis County Library renovations to begin

By Bill Raack Oct 3, 2016
The Cliff Cave branch of the St. Louis County Library system reopened on Sept. 21, 2016, after renovation work. That included the children's area, pictured here.
(Photo courtesy of St. Louis County Library)

Phase two of a project to replace or renovate 19 of the 20 St. Louis County Library brancheis set to get underway this month.

The first phase of what’s called the “Your Library Renewed” campaign included 11 projects throughout the county. Kristen Sorth, library system director, says that work cost about $58 million, which came from a 2012 property tax increase. Phase two will cost about $79 million.