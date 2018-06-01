 New Kranzberg Arts Foundation program to help St. Louis artists become homeowners | St. Louis Public Radio

New Kranzberg Arts Foundation program to help St. Louis artists become homeowners

By 50 minutes ago

This rendering provides an idea of what the Gravois Park artists housing development will look like.
Credit SPACE Architects + Designers + Builders

Many St. Louis artists struggle to make a living and pay the rent.

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation wants to help by buying 25 properties and developing affordable artists’ homes and studios. Most are in the Gravois Park area, bound by Jefferson Avenue, Chippewa Street, Grand Boulevard and Cherokee Street.

The city’s Land Reutilization Authority will let the foundation buy the properties for $30,000. Many of the 12 existing buildings and 13 vacant lots have been neglected for decades. The Kranzberg Foundation plans to renovate the dilapidated buildings and construct new homes on the vacant lots before offering them for sale to artists. The work will begin this fall.

Artists have long pressed the city of St. Louis for greater financial support, pointing out that the arts are a key part of the region’s economy.

St. Louis poet and art supporter MK Stallings said the Kranzberg project addresses a critical need.

MK Stallings, seen in this file photo, founded the UrbArts organization in north St. Louis.
Credit Provided | MK Stallings

"It’s bold, it’s brave and it takes people with enough capacity to absorb and manage risk to pull this off," Stallings said.

Most buildings in the area are eligible for federal and state tax credits because Gravois Park lies within a federally designated historic district. But the foundation isn’t planning to use the historic tax credits, a decision that will give it more leeway when undertaking renovations. Construction plans will not require an OK from city’s Cultural Resources Office because the area does not lie within a locally designated historic district.

Kranzberg Arts Foundation executive director Chris Hansen said in a statement that he is optimistic about the project.

"The Kranzberg Arts Foundation in partnership with Incarnate Word Foundation and the Regional Arts Commission are excited that we have been awarded the options on 25 LRA properties in the Gravois Park Neighborhood with the intent of building wealth and equity, through home ownership, for low and moderate income artists," Hansen said.

Only one of the properties is located in the Dutchtown area, adjacent to Gravois Park. The entire parcel adds up to 91,798 square feet.

The foundation promises to release more details soon, including information about how artists can apply for the program.

Stallings, founder of the UrbArts organization, hopes the idea will catch on.

"I hope their leadership in this sector will inspire others to do more and respect the craft of artists more," he said.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Tags: 
Kranzberg Arts Foundation
Gravois Park
Neighborhood Revitalization
Top Stories

Related Content

Kids remain the heart of Intersect Arts Center after $3 million renovation

By Mar 8, 2018
A boy named LaRon enjoys a class at the former Intersect Arts Center building, before the organization moved into its new renovated space.
Intersect Arts Center

St. Louis artist Sarah Bernhardt had no idea she’d be teaching children when she first moved into her Gravois Park studio. But that changed after a rock sailed through her window and she invited a teenager with a good throwing arm to come inside for an art project.

That was five years ago, in the early days of her Intersect Arts Center, 3636 Texas Ave. A $3 million renovation recently transformed the center, but the commitment to free art classes for local kids remains a cornerstone.

A 'New World' for Gravois Park in Shakespeare in the Streets debut

By Feb 6, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Feb. 6, 2012 - In a local take on "The Tempest," Shakespeare Festival St. Louis will present "The New World" April 27-29 in its first-ever Shakespeare in the Streets production.

Community leaders launch initiative to clean up four south St. Louis neighborhoods

By Oct 13, 2016
Volunteers at a previous cleanup event organized by Dutchtown South Community Corporation with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Provided by Dutchtown South Community Corporation

Four neighborhoods in south St. Louis could look a lot cleaner in the next couple years, thanks to new local efforts to address illegal dumping.

The "So Fresh, So Clean, So Creative Southside St. Louis" project, initiated by the Dutchtown South Community Corporation, recently received a $120,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The two-year grant will fund efforts to educate residents on how to report illegal dumping, which is common in the neighborhoods of Dutchtown, Marine Villa, Gravois Park and Mount Pleasant. DSCC is working with the nonprofit group Brightside St. Louis to help with cleanup and education efforts.