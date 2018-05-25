 New Shakespeare Festival head praises organization, promises diversity | St. Louis Public Radio

New Shakespeare Festival head praises organization, promises diversity

By 41 minutes ago
  • Tom Ridgely co-founded Waterwell theater company 15 years ago. The organization has developed and produced over a dozen world premieres and adaptations of classics. He began working with Shakespeare Festival St. Louis in mid-May.
    Tom Ridgely co-founded Waterwell theater company in New York 15 years ago. The organization has developed and produced over a dozen world premieres and adaptations of classics. He began working with Shakespeare Festival St. Louis in mid-May.
    Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

The new head of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis is promising to put more women and minorities in leadership roles within the organization.

Incoming executive producer Tom Ridgely comes to St. Louis from New York, where he founded and directed Waterwell Theater, a company focused on presenting new works — and was committed to diversity — Ridgely said.

Ridgely looks forward to the festival’s 2018 mainstage production in Forest Park, a modern version of “Romeo and Juliet,” and is impressed by the festival’s 17 years of success. But he plans to take the organization much further in terms of inclusion.

In a conversation about his approach to the position, Ridgely talked with Nancy Fowler about the prevalence of white men at the top of many arts organizations, including the one he's now running.

Nancy Fowler: So there was some grumbling after the announcement that you were to head the company because there was a woman interim producing director and she was not chosen — nor was any woman. And I know I saw some things on Facebook. Is that something that you've heard and how would you address that?

Loading...

Tom Ridgely: Well it's something that's happening field-wide, which is a real issue. Obviously, diversity and inclusion at every level in the theater needs to be addressed. And nowhere more than at these leadership positions. So I can certainly understand there being grumbling about yet another white man being hired to lead an arts organization. So, all I can say is that I am deeply committed to creating opportunities for women and people of color and not only on stage but off stage, and in real decision-making roles within organizations like the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis. I'll be doing everything that I can to create opportunities for people who have found it harder to get those opportunities before. It’s something that's important to me, and something that's been at the center of what I've done at Waterwell.

So, I know it's important to the festival so this isn't just something that I'll be starting to do. But it is something that I take really seriously and will make a very high priority.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Tags: 
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Shakespeare in the Streets
Tom Ridgely
Forest Park
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis returns to Forest Park, takes modern approach to ‘Romeo and Juliet’

By May 21, 2018
Elena Araoz and Tom Ridgely joined host Don Marsh to talk about this year's Shakespeare Festival St. Louis production.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The tragedy of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet is a timeless tale and one of English playwright William Shakespeare’s most popular works.

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis is bringing the classic play back to Forest Park June 1 to 24.

This year’s Shakespeare in the Streets play explores our complicated love — for St. Louis

By Sep 14, 2017
September 12, 2017 photo. Shakespeare in the Streets' "Blow, Winds," inspired by "King Lear," is staged on the steps of the St. Louis Public Library, Central Library, downtown.
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

More than 1 million of us call the St. Louis area home.  But depending on whether you live in Affton, Ladue, Wellston or any other of the 90 municipalities — and where you went to high school — the experience varies widely.

A new play puts a Shakespearean spin on living in St. Louis. “Blow, Winds,” inspired by “King Lear,” is this year’s production of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis’ Shakespeare in the Streets.

Shakespeare Festival names New York theater company founder as executive producer

By Apr 12, 2018
Shakespeare Festival presented "Winter's Tale" as its 2017 mainstage production in Forest Park.
Shakespeare Festival

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has named Tom Ridgely of New York to fill the post of  executive producer, which includes both artistic and leadership roles.

Ridgley comes to St. Louis from New York City’s Waterwell theater company, which he founded in 2002. He replaces Rick Dildine, who headed Shakespeare Festival St. Louis for eight years.

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis’ Rick Dildine resigns for position in Alabama

By Jun 29, 2017
File photo: Under the leadership of Rick Dildine, attendance at Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has grown by 55 percent and contributed revenue has increased 38 percent.
Provided | Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

The executive and artistic director of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis is resigning to take another job.

Rick Dildine will become artistic director of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival on Aug. 1.

Dildine, who joined the St. Louis organization in 2009, resigned once before, in 2014. He took a similar position in Lennox, Massachusetts and returned one year later.