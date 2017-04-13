 New St. Louis high school for at-risk students graduates first two students | St. Louis Public Radio

New St. Louis high school for at-risk students graduates first two students

By 36 minutes ago
  • Cedric Deshay and Javeon Gill walk into the mayor's office to receive their high school diplomas on April 13, 2017.
    Cedric Deshay and Javeon Gill walk into the mayor's office to receive their high school diplomas Thursday.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Just four months after the launch of a new, 24-hour high school for students in danger of dropping out, two young men from St. Louis received their diplomas Thursday.

Javeon Gill and Cedric Deshay took online classes at the city’s job agency as part of the Workforce High School pilot program. St. Louis Public Schools provided the curriculum and the instructor. The job agency provided the space and the mentors.

“I’m done with school except for college,” said Gill, who spent time in jail last year for second-degree robbery. An administrator with the St. Louis Job Agency said studying at Workforce High through the agency’s Prison to Prosperity program helped get his charges dropped.

“I actually thought I wasn’t going to graduate because of my environment and what I went through, but I’m proud of myself that I actually did,” said Deshay, whose mom died when he was 13.

Deshay said he had to work long hours this week to finish his last three courses before the ceremony.

“I was putting in work, as you can see. I was tired, hungry. They was supporting us though, they was bringing me food to keep me up. They was motivating me and now I’m done and I did it,” Deshay said.

The graduation ceremony took place in the mayor’s office. Mayor Francis Slay gave the keynote speech.

“Continue to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way,” Slay told Gill and Deshay. “You should be proud of yourselves. I’m proud of you.”

Slay also told the graduates they were an important part of the city of St. Louis and encouraged them to take part in the city because the city needs their talents.

Follow Camille on Twitter: @cmpcamille

Tags: 
St. Louis Public Schools
St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment
Graduation Rates
Top Stories

Related Content

Online alternative high school puts St. Louis students on path to graduation, but rigor questioned

By Mar 10, 2017
St. Louis Public Schools curriculum instructor Sylvestor McClain talks to Workforce High School student Cedric Deshay on Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Cedric Deshay has seen a lot in his 17 years. His dad died when he was a baby, followed by his mom when he was 13. Gun violence plagues his northeast St. Louis neighborhood; a recent killing was three houses down.

"I was falling behind in classes, falling asleep in class and stuff because of what was going on at home,” he explained. It was to the point that when his senior year began in August, Cedric was at risk of dropping out.

Missouri ranks 10th in high school graduation rate. Is that as good as it sounds?

By Jun 8, 2015
Field of students at a graduation
j.o.h.n. walker | Flickr

An NPR report shows Missouri's high school graduation rate increased five percentage points  between 2011 and 2013, good enough to rank 10th in the country. But that number may not tell the whole story.

The Truth About America's Graduation Rate looks at factors affecting the graduation rate around the country, and why the national rate of 81 percent — an all time high — may not be as good as it seems.

Missouri’s High School Equivalency Exam Gets A Reboot

By Dec 23, 2013
Remko van Dokkum | Flickr

The path to a high school equivalency certificate in Missouri is about to be rewired.

Starting in January the GED exam, which has been used in the state since the 1940s, will be replaced.  It’s a move driven by digital change and an age old consideration -- cost.

Keyboards replace pencils

College Prep Program Expands in St. Louis Schools

By Oct 15, 2014
Tim Lloyd / St. Louis Public Radio

A program designed to push poor and minority students toward high school graduation and college and career readiness will expand in the St. Louis Public Schools.

Fueled by a $300,000 grant from AT&T, the Advancement Via Individual Determination  (AVID) program will go from serving around 300 students to 3,400 students at Cleveland Jr. Naval Academy, Gateway STEM High School, Roosevelt High School, Soldan International Studies High School, Sumner High School and Vashon High School. 