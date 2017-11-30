 Nursing home workers threaten strike at Ferguson facility | St. Louis Public Radio

Nursing home workers threaten strike at Ferguson facility

By 57 minutes ago
  • The Christian Care Home at 800 Chambers Road in Ferguson. A union representing about 100 employees is planning for a strike to begin on Dec. 1, 2017.
    The Christian Care Home at 800 Chambers Road in Ferguson. A union representing about 100 employees is planning for a strike to begin Friday.
    Provided by SEIU Healthcare

After filing a federal complaint, nursing home workers at the Christian Care Home in Ferguson plan to strike outside the facility early Friday morning. Union officials said they are protesting unfair labor practices.

Brenda Davis, a certified medication technician, said that leadership cut back hours for staff and changed schedules without giving notice, or a chance for the union to bargain. That left many shifts understaffed.

“We just don’t have the help. There’s nobody there. The work is so heavy, we have literally had two people for a floor of 50 and 60 residents,” said Davis, a member of the union's bargaining committee.

“We have to make a major move to get the respect that we need as workers,” she said.

Representatives for the Christian Care Home did not respond to a request for comment. Most nurses, maintenance workers and housekeeping staff are represented by SEIU Healthcare Missouri and Kansas.

Missouri’s nursing homes are hitting hard times. Skilled nursing facilities like the Christian Care Home absorbed a 3.5 percent cut to Medicaid funding this year, despite already having one of the lowest reimbursement rates in the country.

The change went into effect after Gov. Eric Greitens vetoed a bill that would have allocated additional funding to long-term care facilities and in-home services.

“Nursing homes across the state are behind on their payments, and they’re starting to have some strain,” said Harvey Tettlebaum, an attorney who represents the Missouri Health Care Association.

Christian Care Home has 150 skilled nursing beds and 28 residential care beds, under the ministry of the Christian Woman’s Benevolent Association. The home celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2011, and has been at its current location at 800 Chambers Road since the 1970’s.

Follow Durrie on Twitter: @durrieB

Tags: 
Nursing Homes
MO HealthNet
Top Stories

Related Content

Relatives describe pattern of negligence at St. Louis Veteran’s Home

By Oct 31, 2017
Veterans Home resident Curtis Washington, who served during the Korean War, shares his concerns. His wife Sandra holds the microphone.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

This story has been updated.

Missed medications. Falsified records. A veteran with dementia placed in a scalding hot shower, unable to move.

One by one, concerned family members and employees of the St. Louis Veteran’s Home — some angry, others in tears — took to a microphone at North Kirkwood Middle School late Monday. They alleged that the 300-bed facility in north St. Louis County is so mismanaged that its care of aging residents amounts to neglect. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are particularly vulnerable, they said.  

St. Louis Elders Spur Boom In Care Facilities

By May 4, 2014
Joseph Leahy / St. Louis Public Radio

Perhaps the most visible sign of St. Louis’ baby boomers growing old is the local construction surge of senior licensed care facilities. Over the past three years, construction, renovation and expansion projects in the metro area have added up to nearly one quarter of a billion dollars with more development on the way.