Obituary: Author William Gass came to prominence in the 1960s and 70s as an experimental writer

  • William Gass teaches a class at Washington University in 1984
    William H. Gass teaches a class at Washington University in St. Louis in 1984.
Author William Gass died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis.  He was 93. The former Washington University professor was known for his contributions to fiction, criticism and philosophy. 

Longtime friend and coworker Lorin Cuoco said Gass’ work flourished in St. Louis.

“We are incredibly lucky that he decided he wanted to be here,” Cuoco said. “He has even said he didn’t think he could have produced what he produced, had he lived in New York, say.”

Gass came to prominence in the 1960s and 70s as an experimental writer and continued writing throughout the following decades. Initially a philosophy professor at Wash U, he was later named professor emeritus, which allowed him to teach courses throughout the humanities department.

A longtime St. Louis resident, Gass helped found the International Writers Center at the university in 1990. He won the American Book Award, the PEN/Nabokov award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award for Criticism.

Cuoco compared the importance of his writing to English literature luminaries like James Joyce or Henry James.

“He was simply in a tradition of deep thought and, and just gorgeous sentences,” she said.    

Gass’ first book, "Omensetter’s Luck," chronicling the life of a small town in Ohio, was published in 1966.  His 652-page novel "The Tunnel," which tells the story of a university professor who takes to his basement and attempts to tunnel his way out, was published in 1995 to literary acclaim. 

Gass’ postmodern writing challenged many established writing conventions such as including traditional literary forms and the assumption that novels should be morally uplifting. 

Born in 1924 in Fargo, North Dakota, Gass grew up in Ohio, where he attended Kenyon College. 

His final published book was “Eyes: Novellas & Stories.”

The William Gass Papers reside at Washington University. A memorial will be held next year.

Glass is survived by his wife, Mary Henderson Gass; a daughter, Susan Gass; sons Richard and Robert, and his grandchildren.

