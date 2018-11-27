 Our first chess world champion? Caruana could cement St. Louis as chess capital this week | St. Louis Public Radio

Our first chess world champion? Caruana could cement St. Louis as chess capital this week

By 3 minutes ago
  • Signs with Fabiano Caruana's head are for the taking at the St. Louis Chess Club. The St. Louis resident is playing the reigning champion, Magnus Carlsen, for the World Chess Championship in London.
    Signs with Fabiano Caruana's head are for the taking at the St. Louis Chess Club. The St. Louis resident is playing the reigning champion, Magnus Carlsen, for the World Chess Championship in London.
    Wayne Pratt | St. Louis Public Radio

Fabiano Caruana is the first American to play in the World Chess Championship match since Bobby Fischer back in 1972.

If he wins against defending champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway this week, it won’t just be a big deal for the U.S.; it could cement St. Louis as a center for chess.

Caruana moved to St. Louis in 2015 with the intention of preparing to take on Carlsen.

“I think we're sitting in the epicenter of World Chess,” said Rex Sinquefield.

The billionaire financier has had a lot to do with making his St. Louis Chess Club in the Central West End the place for grandmasters to be. There’s the annual Sinquefield Cup, a stop on the Grand Chess Tour, as well as the grandmaster-in-residence program that’s attracted several top-level players here.

Sinquefield readily acknowledges he might be too close to judge whether the city has reached international status, but he points to someone whose opinion carries a lot of weight in the chess world.

“Garry Kasparov said it too. If Kasparov said it, it's true,” Sinquefield said, with a chuckle, referring to the Russian grandmaster and former world champion who many consider the greatest chess player.

Fabiano Caruana was born in 1992. He became a grandmaster when he was 14.
Credit St. Louis Chess Club, Spectrum Studios

Now, Sinquefield waits to see if Caruana will bring home the World Chess Championship to St. Louis.

Caruana and Carlsen have been evenly matched, ending with 12 consecutive draws since Nov. 9 when the championship began in London. The tiebreak will begin Wednesday with a series of rapid games. If those shorter games end in draws, the championship could culminate in what’s known as Armageddon in the chess championship. (The BBC explains it here.)

For those who couldn’t make it to London, there’s been commentary and analysis streamed around the globe from a broadcast studio in the basement of the St. Louis Chess Club.

Grandmaster Yasser Seirawan is one of three commentators for the Caruana-Carlsen showdown. He’s an American who lives in Amsterdam, but he has a strong connection to the St. Louis chess scene, having served as the club’s first grandmaster-in-residence.

He’s convinced a Caruana win could elevate chess in the U.S. to heights not seen since Fischer more than four decades ago.

“Corporate sponsors have ignored chess. And for good reason. It's not on TV. The public is not clamoring,” he said. “But once we have a world champion, then the public goes, 'oh, cool.'”

Even before making it into the World Chess Championship, Caruana had already made an impact on chess in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Chess Club opened its doors in July 2008. Officials say it has about 1,000 active members.
Credit Wayne Pratt | St. Louis Public Radio

“Him being here, really inspires me,” Jason Zhou said.

The John Burroughs student is the Missouri high school chess champion and spends a lot of his time at the chess club, learning from experts brought in from around the world.

Zhou hasn’t had a chance to take on Caruana, but he hopes someday he’ll get his chance.

"I would love to," he said, "I feel like there's a lot to learn from playing against the top of the top."

Now high schoolers like Zhou and grandmasters like Yasser Seirawan will be closely watching the tiebreak in London on Wednesday. Should Caruana win, Sinquefield expects St. Louis will have the proper reaction.

“I think the only thing that makes sense is we should all go out and go crazy,” he said.

Even if Caruana doesn’t bring a championship home, Sinquefield has his eye on hosting the World Chess Championship in St. Louis. The city is already home to several big chess tournaments, including the U.S. Championship and the U.S. Women’s Championship.

“I think we know what it takes and I've already said I'm prepared to do what it takes. So the powers that be, I think, are willing to make that happen,” he said.

Sinquefield has set a goal of six years for that crowning achievement.

Follow Wayne on Twitter: @WayneRadio

Tags: 
Fabiano Caruana
World Chess Championship
Top Stories
Audio Features

Related Content

On Chess: In world championship chess, winning comes down to the smartest guy

By Jessie Kraai Nov 15, 2018
Fabiano Caruana
St. Louis Chess Club

What does smart look like? The World Chess Championship has always been about who is the smartest. And if you look back on our champions, there's a history of what smart has looked like.

In the 1700s, the aristocrats were considered the smartest, the power of their fathers flowed from their soft hands into the pieces. And the low-born simply could not resist the patriarchal wisdom with which the well-dressed were endowed. Until the guillotine was invented.

On Chess: Finding a new Bobby Fischer

By Maurice Ashley Nov 8, 2018
Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen (left) recently sparred against Fabiano Caruana in the 2018 Sinquefield Cup. This month, Caruana could take the crown away from Carlsen, becoming the first American-born player to win the title in nearly 50 years.
Lennart Ootes | Grand Chess Tour

The United States may soon be the home of the next World Chess Champion. Beginning Friday, Fabiano Caruana, born in Miami, raised in Brooklyn and living in St. Louis, will compete against reigning champion Magnus Carlsen, 27, of Norway, in a 12-game match in London. Fabi, as he is affectionately known, has the chance to become the first American-born player to win the title since the legendary Bobby Fischer, who, in 1972, defeated the Russian Boris Spassky in the most publicized chess match of all time.

On Chess: The clash of the world’s elite in Norway, Fabiano wins again

By Yaroslav Zherebukh Jun 15, 2018
Fabiano Caruana enjoyed a well-fought victory at the 2018 Norway Altibox Chess tournament.
Lennart Ootes

St. Louis resident, Fabiano Caruana, the candidate for the title of the chess world champion, wins again. This time he scored a tournament victory in Norway, the homeland of the current world champion, Magnus Carlsen.

The 2018 edition of Norway Altibox Chess  (May 27-June 8, in Stavanger, Norway) gathered a remarkable field of players: Carlsen, Caruana and seven other players from the top 10 in the world. “The weakest” player, #11 in the world rankings, was former world champion, and current world rapid champion, Viswanathan Anand.