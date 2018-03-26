 Park Over the Highway entrance opens at Gateway Arch | St. Louis Public Radio

Park Over the Highway entrance opens at Gateway Arch

By 5 hours ago
  • Three-year-old Brigid Horn looks up at the Gateway Arch after the opening of the Park Over the Highway. March 26, 2018.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    Three-year-old Brigid Horn looks up at the Gateway Arch after the opening of the Park Over the Highway.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Workers swing open a fence at Luther Ely Smith Square. A new walkway connects the square to the Gateway Arch.
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    Workers swing open a fence at Luther Ely Smith Square. A new walkway connects the square to the Gateway Arch.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Children from the University City Children's Center walk down a new pathway toward the Gateway Arch.
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    Children from the University City Children's Center walk down a new pathway toward the Gateway Arch.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Visitors check out the Gateway Arch after walking across the Park Over the Highway.
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    Visitors check out the Gateway Arch after walking across the Park Over the Highway.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Visitors stand along one side of the Gateway Arch to hide from wind and rain after walking across the Park Over the Highway.
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    Visitors stand along one side of the Gateway Arch to hide from wind and rain after walking across the Park Over the Highway.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Area schoolchildren made history at the Gateway Arch Monday afternoon, becoming the first visitors to cross the new walkway over Interstate 70 to enter the national park.

Officials with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation say the massive overhaul of the Arch grounds that began in 2013 is all about the future, so they wanted schoolchildren to be the first to use the Park Over the Highway when the construction fences came down. The entrance connects downtown St. Louis with the Arch and riverfront.

“Visitors can walk straight into the park for a seamless visitor experience,’’ said Sarah Melinger, the foundation’s director of development. “It’s definitely an exciting day for us.”

The students included preschoolers from the University City Children’s Center and Ascension School in St. Louis and fourth-graders from Douglas Elementary in Belleville.

Anne Rutherford came with her 5-year-old son, Will, a pre-kindergartner at Ascension. She said they’ll always remember the occasion, despite the soggy weather.

“Even in this rain, it’s still beautiful, and you can see how green the grass is. And it looks awesome. It’s very special, I think,’’ she said. “What about you?”

Will replied, “I think it’s very cool and special, too.”

Crews are still installing new exhibits in the museum portion of the expanded visitors center, but that is slated to be completed in time for an opening celebration on July 3. Fair St. Louis will be held at the Arch, beginning on July 4.

The project cost $380 million, including $221 million in private donations from the St. Louis area. The updated facilities and new entryway are expected to attract one million more people annually to the 52-year-old monument and turn around a decline in visitors in recent years, foundation officials said.

Follow Mary Delach Leonard on Twitter: @marydleonard

Tags: 
Gateway Arch
Park Over the Highway
Gateway Arch Park Foundation
Top Stories

Related Content

Construction crews are installing exhibits in updated museum at the Arch

By Jan 26, 2018
A construction worker puts finishing touches on a French Creole cabin in the redesigned museum beneath the Gateway Arch.
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

Construction crews at the Gateway Arch are installing new museum exhibits in the expanded visitors center of the national monument — the final stage in a massive overhaul of the grounds that began in 2013.

“We’re in the home stretch,’’ said Ryan McClure, communications director for the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, as he led reporters on a tour of the site Friday morning. “Right now, what you’re seeing is exhibits being installed, which is really the last piece that needs to happen in the building.’’

Construction will be completed in time for an opening celebration on July 3, he said. Fair St. Louis will be held on the Arch grounds, beginning on July 4.

To connect the Arch to the city (and the river), find the middle

By Dec 20, 2008

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Dec. 20, 2008 - Making a connection between downtown St. Louis, the Gateway Arch and the Mississippi riverfront has been on the region's letter to the Santa Claus for decades. Saturday afternoon, a small but well-connected and well-informed group of citizens came together in the hope of doing something about the situation -- and doing it pronto.