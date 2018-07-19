Pence champions Trump, Hawley in St. Louis visit

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence defended President Donald Trump’s record as “18 months of action, 18 months of results, 18 months of promises kept,’’ as he exhorted St. Louis area supporters to get out to vote in November.

In particular, Pence called for help in defeating U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat who the vice president contended is too liberal for the state -- and the country.

“While she claims to be a moderate, she votes like Bernie,’’ Pence said, referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont.

Pence cited McCaskill's opposition to the federal tax cuts approved by Congress last year, and her support for Planned Parenthood. In contrast, he called Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley — McCaskill's best-known GOP challenger — as “a champion for all the causes we hold dear.”

Pence was speaking at an event Thursday at the downtown Marriott organized by America First Policies, a nonprofit set up shortly after Trump’s inauguration to promote his policies. The group is a 501C4, so it does not have to identify its donors or how it spends its money.

A panel of local businesspeople took to the stage before Pence made his remarks to tout the benefits of the tax cuts approved by Congress last year — but which continue to get a mixed reception in public polls.

Pence contended that Trump’s record was far stronger than that of former President Barack Obama, who Pence said produced higher taxes and “the nightmare of Obamacare.”

Near the end of his 30-minute address, Pence was briefly interrupted by an audience member — Debbie Igielnik - who shouted her opposition to the Trump administration’s now-defunct policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the nation’s southern border.

Igielnik then displayed her T-shirt which declared “It’s Mueller Time” — a reference to the independent counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether the Russian government had inappropriate influence in the 2016 election.

Pence’s remarks were similar to those he delivered last week at an America First Policies event in Kansas City.

He is headlining private money-raising events for Hawley and Illinois Congressman Mike Bost before heading back to Washington.

