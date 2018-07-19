 Pence champions Trump, Hawley in St. Louis visit | St. Louis Public Radio

Pence champions Trump, Hawley in St. Louis visit

  • Vice President Mike Pence visited St. Louis on Thursday to tout President Donald Trump's tax cuts and campaign for Senate candidate Josh Hawley, at left. July 19, 2018
    Vice President Mike Pence visited St. Louis on Thursday to tout President Donald Trump's tax cuts and campaign for Senate candidate Josh Hawley, at left.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence defended President Donald Trump’s record as “18 months of action, 18 months of results, 18 months of promises kept,’’ as he exhorted St. Louis area supporters to get out to vote in November.

In particular, Pence called for help in defeating U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat who the vice president contended is too liberal for the state -- and the country.

“While she claims to be a moderate, she votes like Bernie,’’ Pence said, referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont.

Pence cited McCaskill's opposition to the federal tax cuts approved by Congress last year, and her support for Planned Parenthood. In contrast, he called Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley — McCaskill's best-known GOP challenger — as “a champion for all the causes we hold dear.”

Pence was speaking at an event Thursday at the downtown Marriott organized by America First Policies, a nonprofit set up shortly after Trump’s inauguration to promote his policies. The group is a 501C4, so it does not have to identify its donors or how it spends its money.

A panel of local businesspeople took to the stage before Pence made his remarks to tout the benefits of the tax cuts approved by Congress last year — but which continue to get a mixed reception in public polls.

Pence contended that Trump’s record was far stronger than that of former President Barack Obama, who Pence said produced higher taxes and “the nightmare of Obamacare.”

Near the end of his 30-minute address, Pence was briefly interrupted by an audience member — Debbie Igielnik - who shouted her opposition to the Trump administration’s now-defunct policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the nation’s southern border.

Igielnik then displayed her T-shirt which declared “It’s Mueller Time” — a reference to the independent counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether the Russian government had inappropriate influence in the 2016 election.

Pence’s remarks were similar to those he delivered last week at an America First Policies event in Kansas City.

He is headlining private money-raising events for Hawley and Illinois Congressman Mike Bost before heading back to Washington.

McCaskill heavily outspending Hawley as contest heats up

By Jul 12, 2018
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Four months before the November election, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is deploying her massive fundraising edge over GOP rival Josh Hawley to dramatically outspend him.

Since April 1, McCaskill has spent close to $3.6 million in her Democratic bid for a third term. That’s almost four times state Attorney General Hawley’s spending, which was just under $1 million.

Politically Speaking: How Kennedy’s departure, and abortion rights, will affect Missouri’s elections

By & Jul 6, 2018
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill answers questions during a town hall at Harris-Stowe State University. Jan. 27, 2018
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies debut a new edition of the show — a weekly roundup of the big issues shaping Missouri’s election cycle.

Debate over reproductive rights heats up again in Missouri

By Jul 10, 2018
Abortion opponents stand on a street median as Planned Parenthood supporters march past the organization's Central West End clinic February 11, 2017.
File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

President Donald Trump’s newest nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court simply adds to the latest round of heightened political tensions in Missouri over reproductive rights and abortion.

And, as expected, it’s already become a key issue in the state’s closely watched U.S. Senate race. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is making the Supreme Court confirmation the centerpiece of the Republican U.S. Senate candidate’s first TV ad, which began airing Monday.