Pence’s message to Missouri: Small businesses are a priority, as is health care

By 22 minutes ago
  • Vice President Mike Pence points into the audience after delivering remarks at Fabick Cat in Fenton, Missouri.
    Vice President Mike Pence points into the audience after delivering remarks at Fabick Cat in Fenton, Missouri.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Vice President Mike Pence was nostalgic Wednesday, citing his teenage years working at his family’s gas station to make his point that he, like President Donald Trump, understands business.

 

“I’ll make you a promise. President Trump is the best friend that small businesses will ever have,” Pence told several hundred Republican supporters in Fenton at Fabick Cat, a family-owned business that specializes in construction equipment.

 

He added that Fabick’s success exemplifies the vision that he and Trump have when it comes to helping businesses to succeed.

 

“We’re rolling back taxes and we’re rolling back red tape already in Washington, D.C.,’’ Pence said to some of the loudest cheers during his 20-minute address.

 

“Trump and I know that when small business is strong, America is strong.”

 

 

Governor Eric Greitens introduces Vice President Mike Pence at Fabick Cat.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Pledged strong replacement to ACA

 

But the audience’s response seemed somewhat muted when Pence resurrected the long-standing GOP promise to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

 

Pence cited the increases in insurance premiums and deductibles since the federal health insurance program went into effect six years ago.

 

“Obamacare is a job killer, and everybody knows it,” Pence said.

 

Fabick Cat employees wait for Governor Greitens and Vice President Pence to arrive.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

 

But rank-and-file Republicans have expressed concerns about what will replace the ACA and congressional members have yet to coalesce behind one proposal.

 

Pence seemed to sense such sentiments, as he went on to detail some replacement options – such allowing people to purchase insurance across state lines “the way you purchase life insurance and the way you purchase car insurance.”

 

“President Trump and I want every American to have access to quality and affordable health insurance,” Pence said.

 

He later added, “We truly do believe those free-market principles, individual responsibility and consumer choice can make the best health care system in America married to the best health insurance system in America as well.”

 

Pence did not mention that, as governor of Indiana, he expanded Medicaid as recommended under the Affordable Care Act.  

 

Republicans in Missouri have blocked any expansion efforts. And new Gov. Eric Greitens, who accompanied Pence in Fenton, has repeatedly emphasized that he opposes any such expansion. Since taking office, Greitens has made some trims in the state’s existing Medicaid program in order to help balance Missouri’s budget.

 

Attendees wave to Vice President Pence as he exits.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Pence decries destruction at Jewish cemetery 

 

Before launching into his business message, Pence first highlighted his distress – and Trump’s disgust – at the weekend vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in University City.

 

“We condemn this vile act of vandalism and those who perpetrated it in the strongest possible terms,’’ Pence said.

 

After his address, he joined Greitens in visiting the cemetery before leaving to return to Washington.

 

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies

 

Tags: 
Top Stories
Mike Pence
Eric Greitens
Health Care

Related Content

While visiting St. Louis area, Pence, Greitens condemn vandalism at Jewish cemetery

By & 3 hours ago
Adrian Levin, of St. Louis County, visits Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery to check on the headstones of his wife's relatives. (Feb. 21, 2017)
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Vice President Mike Pence is speaking out against an act of vandalism this past weekend that left 154 gravestones toppled at one of Missouri's oldest Jewish cemeteries.

Pence made a surprise stop at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City on Wednesday afternoon, where more than 700 people gathered to help clean up and attend an interfaith vigil.

Pence said the outpouring of support showed "the heart of the state."

More than 150 headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery in University City; authorities investigating

By Feb 21, 2017
Workers with Rosenbloom Monuments Company re-set headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Tuesday morning.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 10:15 p.m. with additional information from the cemetery. — The Jewish community throughout the St. Louis area is trying to understand what’s behind an act of vandalism that left 154 gravestones toppled in one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in the state of Missouri.

The damage happened some time over the weekend and was first noticed by workers making the rounds at the University City cemetery on Monday morning, according to Chesed Shel Emeth’s executive director, Anita Feigenbaum. 