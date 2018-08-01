 Play raises awareness about Alzheimer's disease among African-Americans | St. Louis Public Radio

Play raises awareness about Alzheimer's disease among African-Americans

By 6 minutes ago
  • Producers of
    Producers of "Forget Me Not" are hoping to inspire audience members to connect with local health professionals and learn more about Alzheimer's.
    African-Americans Against Alzheimer's

When actors in the play "Forget Me Not" take the stage tonight at the Grandel Theatre in St. Louis, they’ll have an important mission. They aim to raise awareness that African-Americans have a higher incidence of Alzheimer’s disease than whites, and to provide tips about how to recognize the symptoms of the brain disease.

Playwright Garrett Davis, who heads the North Carolina-based theater troupe Gdavis Productions, wrote the play — produced by African-Americans Against Alzheimer’s — as an educational aid. The group is part of the national advocacy organization Us Against Alzheimer’s.

African-Americans are about twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s than whites. Researchers identify a host of possible explanations for this disparity, including the higher incidence of health conditions that can contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s — like high blood pressure and diabetes — as well as less access among blacks to high-quality medical care.

Yet African-Americans are underrepresented in clinical studies that research the causes of the disease, said Stephanie Monroe, executive director of African-Americans Against Alzheimer’s. She hopes “Forget Me Not” will encourage audiences to be more aware of potential Alzheimer’s symptoms in family members and perhaps participate in a study.

Proceeds will benefit National Black Nurses Association, co-presenter of the show. 

”People are just unaware of the disease,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of denial in the African-American community, and so we are able to put some sunlight on it and give them hope and some things that they can do.”

Follow Jeremy on Twitter @JeremyDGoodwin
 

If You Go

“Forget Me Not,” a play about African-Americans and Alzheimer’s

7 p.m. Wednesday

Grandel Theatre,  3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis

Tickets: $45

Info: www.forgetmenotplay.com

Tags: 
Alzheimer's
African-Americans Against Alzheimer's
Grandel Theatre
Top Stories

Related Content

Black Rep captures the painful, funny experience of African-American families battling Alzheimer’s

By Kelly Moffitt Sep 13, 2017
Ron Himes, Beverly Foster and Dr. John Morris discussed how Alzheimer's disease impacts African-American patients and families.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

African-Americans over the age of 70 are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as white people. While there are no answers, said Dr. John Morris, director of the Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Washington University, there are some factors that might be contributing to this gap.

Up all night? Researchers say less sleep could increase risk of Alzheimer’s

By Jan 5, 2018
What are the latest advances in sleep research? On Thursday, "St. Louis on the Air" tackles the subject.
Jon Huss | Flickr

St. Louis researchers have found that people who suffer from a lack of sleep could increase their risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

In the Doctor's Lounge - Diabetes, exercise, diet

By Cynthia Haines Aug 5, 2008

This article was originally published in the St. Louis Beacon: August 5, 2008 - Diabetes-diet Link Examined in Trio of Studies

We know that fruits and vegetables are good for us. One of a trio of studies on dietary links to diabetes published in the July 28 issue of the Archives of Internal Medicine gives us yet another example of just how much. "Our findings highlight a potentially important public health message on the benefits of a diet rich in fruit and vegetables for the prevention of diabetes," wrote the authors.