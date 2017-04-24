Politically Speaking: Alderman Brandon Bosley on the challenge of turning St. Louis' 3rd Ward around

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Rachel Lippmann welcome Alderman Brandon Bosley to the program.

Bosley was recently sworn in as the alderman for the 3rd Ward, which takes in seven St. Louis neighborhoods in the north part of the city. He’s one of six new aldermen to join the Board after the 2017 election cycle.

Listen to Brandon Bosley's appearance on Politically Speaking.

The 29-year-old is hardly a newcomer to politics. His father, Freeman Bosley, Sr., represented the ward for more than three decades before retiring last week. His mother, Lucinda Frazier, is the ward’s committeewoman. And his half-brother, Freeman Bosley, Jr., was the first African-American mayor in St. Louis’ history.

Before he ran for the seat, Brandon Bosley worked in the city’s parking division. He’s also a computer programmer and has created smartphone games.

Bosley squared off against five other Democratic candidates in March’s open primary race for the 3rd Ward seat. He ended up beating Gloria Muhammad by 58 votes, which was tantamount to election. Even before he was sworn in, Bosley said he’s been working closely with other new members of the Board to find common ground in key issues.

Here’s what Bosley had to say during the show:

Bosley says that his ward lacks “community,” noting that energetic citizens that looked out for crime or pointed out problems with buildings moved elsewhere. "So we all have to hold ourselves accountable and at the same time create the network to get thing done — because everybody has a position to play," he said.

He said there are hundreds of vacant buildings in his ward, a problem that’s generational. “You pass the house down to your grandchildren, and a lot of time what has happened is the grandchildren didn't take care of the house,” he said, adding that the property often becomes abandoned and decrepit in the process.

Bosley attributes the rise in crime throughout north St. Louis and parts of south St. Louis to a lack of opportunity, especially among the city’s young African-American residents. “And crime only starts that majority of the time, especially where I'm from, it starts from poverty,” he said.

In terms of finding a replacement for former Police Chief Sam Dotson, Bosley said he wants somebody that “tries to understand the community is the only way police can effectively fight crime, rather than just respond to it.”

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow Brandon Bosley on Twitter: @BrandonFBosley

Music: “Atmosphere” by Joy Division