Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Alderman French on how mayoral bid is about building up city neighborhoods

By , & 11 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking
  • Alderman Antonio French, January 2017
    David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jenny Simeone and Rachel Lippmann are pleased to welcome Alderman Antonio French to show for the first time.

The 21st Ward alderman is one of seven Democratic candidates running to succeed St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. We’ve already interviewed Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, and are planning to have the other contenders on the show in the next few weeks.

French’s ward takes in parts of the Penrose, College Hill, and O’Fallon neighborhoods. He first won election to the Board in 2009, unseating an incumbent alderman. He won re-election in 2013 by a landslide. Because he’s running for mayor, he is giving up the chance to run for a third term on the Board.

Before he entered electoral politics, French gained notoriety for launching PubDef.net – one of the first Missouri news web sites that used video to document the Show Me State’s political scene. His use of video and social media during the aftermath of Michael Brown’s shooting death received national attention.

French has been a longstanding critic of some of Slay’s big-ticket policies, including the Northside Regeneration Project and a bid to raise the city’s minimum wage. But French has also supported some of the mayor’s initiatives when he’s been able to extract some concessions, such as when he voted to help fund a proposed football stadium aimed at (unsuccessfully) keeping the Rams in St. Louis.

Here’s what French had to say during Politically Speaking:

  • French says that there’s been too much emphasis on building up St. Louis’ central corridor, as opposed to individual neighborhoods. “We have to use our incentives and tools that we have to start building up neighborhoods,” French said. “It can’t just be a playground for folks who live in the suburbs.”
  • French said he would not retain St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson in his current job if he’s elected as mayor. “I think Chief Dotson has really made it impossible to repair this broken relationship,” he said. “He’s burned so many bridges with the community and elected officials, key figures we need to be partners in rebuilding our city.”
  • He said he isn’t sold on a proposed sales tax increase. Most of the money would go for a MetroLink expansion, but supporters also want to direct some of the funds toward public safety. But French pointed out the tax that’s being used in this instance can’t be used for police salaries. He wants to change that. “St. Louis city is already close to having the highest sales tax in the country, and not one dime will be put towards what everyone says is our highest priority, which is real public safety, more officers on the street, and better pay for new cops,” he said.
  • French said he’s a solid ‘no’ vote on a bid to use city funds to help build a stadium for Major League Soccer. He’s one of eight members of the Board of Aldermen’s Ways and Means Committee that could vote on the proposal later this week.  

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jenny Simeone on Twitter: @jnnsmn

Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow Antonio French on Twitter: @antoniofrench

Music: “Fight the Power” by Public Enemy & “Telepathic Mind” by Bruiser Queen  

Tags: 
Antonio French
Politically Speaking
2017 St. Louis Mayoral Election
Ferguson
Michael Brown
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Top Stories

Related Content

French takes plunge into race for St. Louis mayor

By Oct 6, 2016
Antonio French 2016 photo
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

The race to be the next St. Louis mayor is getting more crowded.

A day after St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson jumped in the contest and St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones announced that she had filed paperwork to race money for a mayoral bid, St. Louis Alderman Antonio French revealed he too would seek to succeed St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay.

St. Louis aldermen give final approval to donation limits for city offices

By Sep 30, 2016
Alderman Scott Ogilvie, D-24th Ward, speaks on Friday about his bill to cap city-based campaign contribtions.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated on October 7: The St. Louis Board of Aldermen gave final approval to campaign donation limits for city-based offices.

The Board backed legislation that would place a $10,000 cap on donations to city offices. It would take effect next April after the city’s municipal election cycle.

The bill now goes to St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay's desk.

On the Trail: Ferguson notably absent from St. Louis presidential debate

By Oct 10, 2016
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill speaks with reporters before the start of the presidential debate at Washington University. (Oct. 9, 2016)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton spent a lot of time during their Sunday night debate dwelling on vulgar comments, leaked speeches, personal income tax payments and tweets of days past.

But one thing the two didn’t talk about at all during their Washington University showdown was Ferguson.

Rivals seek to settle old scores, or launch new ones, in heated aldermanic contests

By & Feb 28, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: St. Louis’ battle for mayor isn’t the only key contest on the March 5 Democratic primary ballot. City voters in 14 odd-numbered wards -- and in the 6th Ward -- will also choose their aldermen for the next four years.

Because St. Louis is overwhelmingly Democratic, many of those wards have no candidates from any other party. So the March 5 victors will have a strong edge -- or, in many cases, a lock -- in the April 2 general election.

Who will get the big corner office at City Hall? Filing opens for St. Louis mayor's race

By Nov 28, 2016
city hall with flowers
File photo | St. Louis Public Radio

Though it's been underway for months, the race to replace Francis Slay as the mayor of St. Louis has officially begun.

Three of the top candidates for mayor were at the doors of the city's Board of Election Commissioners at 8 a.m., Monday — the start of filing for the March Democratic primary.

Politically Speaking: Boyd banks on aldermanic experience to propel mayoral bid

By , & Jan 23, 2017
Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, January 2017
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and Jenny Simeone welcome St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd to the program for the first time.

Boyd is one of seven Democratic candidates vying to succeed Francis Slay and become St. Louis’ next mayor. We've scheduled interviews with all of them. 

Politically Speaking: Reed makes case to become St. Louis' next mayor

By & Jan 11, 2017
Lewis Reed January 2017
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

It’s an odd-numbered year after a presidential election. And you know what that means? It’s time for a rough and tumble race for St. Louis mayor.

This isn’t any ordinary election. Because Mayor Francis Slay isn’t running for a fifth term, a big field of candidates have signed up to succeed him.

We’ve invited mayoral candidates to visit the Politically Speaking podcasts so they can give a lengthier view of their opinions on major city issues.