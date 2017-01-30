Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Bill Haas on how he's making a difference in St. Louis mayor's race

By , & 29 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking
  • Bill Haas, January 2017
    David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann welcome St. Louis School Board member Bill Haas to the program.

Haas is one of seven Democratic candidates running to become the next St. Louis mayor. We’re seeking to have as many mayoral contenders on the podcast before the March 7 primary.

While Haas won races to be on St. Louis’ elected school board, he’s also waged unsuccessful bids for Missouri state representative, St. Louis aldermen, U.S. congressman, Missouri lieutenant governor and St. Louis mayor. Most recently, he came in third place in a Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District.

Before he started running for office, Haas received an undergraduate degree from Yale University and his law degree from Harvard Law School. His professional career includes tenure as a corporate attorney, a tutor, an attorney working for former Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich, and a novelist.

This is Haas’ fifth bid for mayor. His best showing was in 1993, when he ran as an independent and received a little more than 15 percent of the vote. 

Here’s what Haas had to say during the show:

  • Haas said the lack of incumbent mayor gives him a chance to make a difference in the Democratic primary. “If I don’t get this, that’s my loss. Because it’s what I want to do,” he said. “But I think it’s their loss too, because I think I’m the best candidate ever to stand before them and ask for their vote.”
  • He’s opposed to proposed sales tax that would go to variety of purposes, including expanding MetroLink. “This is a terrible sales tax we have on the ballot now and I’m against it,” he said. “I’d rather have police than police cameras. And I’d rather have money for education instead of a North-South MetroLink.”
  • Unlike other candidates, Haas won’t commit to getting rid of St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson. He said he would like to meet with him after he takes office and figure out ways to make the city’s police department better.
  • Haas is opposed to a bid to publicly fund a professional soccer stadium. “When the community gives me $45 million for more police and their education initiatives, then they can have their damn soccer stadium,” he said.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow Bill Haas on Twitter: @votehaas

Music: “Number One Contender” by Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship 

Tags: 
Bill Haas
2017 St. Louis Mayoral Election
Top Stories

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Alderman French on how mayoral bid is about building up city neighborhoods

By , & Jan 25, 2017
Alderman Antonio French, January 2017
David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jenny Simeone and Rachel Lippmann are pleased to welcome Alderman Antonio French to show for the first time.

The 21st Ward alderman is one of seven Democratic candidates running to succeed St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. 

Politically Speaking: Boyd banks on aldermanic experience to propel mayoral bid

By , & Jan 23, 2017
Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, January 2017
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and Jenny Simeone welcome St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd to the program for the first time.

Boyd is one of seven Democratic candidates vying to succeed Francis Slay and become St. Louis’ next mayor. We've scheduled interviews with all of them. 

Politically Speaking: Reed makes case to become St. Louis' next mayor

By & Jan 11, 2017
Lewis Reed January 2017
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

It’s an odd-numbered year after a presidential election. And you know what that means? It’s time for a rough and tumble race for St. Louis mayor.

This isn’t any ordinary election. Because Mayor Francis Slay isn’t running for a fifth term, a big field of candidates have signed up to succeed him.

We’ve invited mayoral candidates to visit the Politically Speaking podcasts so they can give a lengthier view of their opinions on major city issues.

Join us on Feb. 22: Discussing the future of our city with the 2017 St. Louis City Mayoral Forum

By Jan 23, 2017
Join St. Louis on the Air and thirteen other community and media partners on Feb. 22 for a St. Louis City Mayoral Forum.
St. Louis City Mayoral Forum

This April, for the first time in 16 years, voters in the city of St. Louis will elect a new mayor. St. Louis Public Radio, along with 13 other community and media organizations will host a mayoral forum on Feb. 22, with candidates who qualify.

Field is (mostly) set for the 2017 primaries in St. Louis

By Jan 6, 2017
city hall with flowers
File photo | St. Louis Public Radio

Filing for the March 7 primary is over, and we've got a pretty good idea about who wants to be an officeholder in the city of St. Louis.

The seats for mayor, comptroller and odd-numbered wards are up this cycle. There will also be a special election in the 16th Ward to fill the unexpired term of Donna Baringer, who was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in November.

This list may change. Independent candidates have until Feb. 13 to file for office, and primary candidates have until Jan. 26 to can drop out. With those caveats, here's the field.