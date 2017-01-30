Politically Speaking: Bill Haas on how he's making a difference in St. Louis mayor's race

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann welcome St. Louis School Board member Bill Haas to the program.

Haas is one of seven Democratic candidates running to become the next St. Louis mayor. We’re seeking to have as many mayoral contenders on the podcast before the March 7 primary.

While Haas won races to be on St. Louis’ elected school board, he’s also waged unsuccessful bids for Missouri state representative, St. Louis aldermen, U.S. congressman, Missouri lieutenant governor and St. Louis mayor. Most recently, he came in third place in a Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District.

Before he started running for office, Haas received an undergraduate degree from Yale University and his law degree from Harvard Law School. His professional career includes tenure as a corporate attorney, a tutor, an attorney working for former Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich, and a novelist.

This is Haas’ fifth bid for mayor. His best showing was in 1993, when he ran as an independent and received a little more than 15 percent of the vote.

Here’s what Haas had to say during the show:

Haas said the lack of incumbent mayor gives him a chance to make a difference in the Democratic primary. “If I don’t get this, that’s my loss. Because it’s what I want to do,” he said. “But I think it’s their loss too, because I think I’m the best candidate ever to stand before them and ask for their vote.”

He’s opposed to proposed sales tax that would go to variety of purposes, including expanding MetroLink. “This is a terrible sales tax we have on the ballot now and I’m against it,” he said. “I’d rather have police than police cameras. And I’d rather have money for education instead of a North-South MetroLink.”

Unlike other candidates, Haas won’t commit to getting rid of St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson. He said he would like to meet with him after he takes office and figure out ways to make the city’s police department better.

Haas is opposed to a bid to publicly fund a professional soccer stadium. “When the community gives me $45 million for more police and their education initiatives, then they can have their damn soccer stadium,” he said.

