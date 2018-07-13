 Politically Speaking: Breaking down two high-stakes statewide contests on Missouri’s primary ballot | St. Louis Public Radio
  Union members gathered at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall on Aug. 8, 2017, to notarize and turn in petitions to force a statewide vote over Missouri's right-to-work law.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This week’s election edition of Politically Speaking looks into the referendum over Missouri’s right-to-work law — and the GOP primary for state auditor.

Besides the U.S. Senate contest, the right-t- work fight and GOP auditor race will be on every Missouri primary ballot on Aug. 7. And both matters could have long-term ramifications for the state’s politics.

Right to work bars unions and employers from requiring workers to pay dues as a condition of employment. Lawmakers quickly passed that measure after then-Gov. Eric Greitens was sworn into office. But unions were able to gather more than enough signatures to place the policy up for a vote.

Since the beginning of January, a group seeking to repeal right to work has taken in more than $10.7 million in donations of $5,000 or more. Most of that money has come from Missouri-based or national labor unions. That’s far more money that any pro-right-to-work campaign committee has raised thus far.

Meanwhile, four Republicans are running for the chance to face state Auditor Nicole Galloway in November. Galloway, a Democrat, was appointed to serve most of Tom Schweich’s unexpired term. She’s considered a possible gubernatorial contender in 2020, but most of the state’s political observers believe she needs to win a full term to be a viable contender.

Of the four candidates, attorney David Wasinger and state Rep. Paul Curtman, R-Union, have raised the most money thus far. Also in contention are Jefferson City attorney Saundra McDowell and St. Louis County native Kevin Roach.

Right To Work
2018 Missouri elections
Nicole Galloway
Missouri Auditor
Paul Curtman
David Wasinger
Unions
